Building Brand Awareness: 5 Strategies That Really Work



Whether you're starting a new business or trying to bring your long-running business back into the public consciousness, brand awareness is important. So, how do you build brand awareness in a way that actually appeals to the public? Read on for the top strategies for building brand awareness. Understand Your Brand To raise brand awareness, you'll need to know what it actually is – and what the public thinks it is. If you build a marketing strategy around a perception of your business that people won't have, it just won't click. So, sit down, and write down what you think your brand is (and what you want it to be). Then, do market research to see what the public's perception actually is. If these things don't mesh well together, it's time to pivot your branding. You might need new slogans and graphics, or you might need something more difficult – like more transparency with your customers. It all depends on your specific business needs. Partner With Others One easy way to build awareness about your brand is to partner with other, similar brands. This is a mutually beneficial proposition. You'll be introducing their brand to a whole new audience, and vice-versa. You probably won't want to do this with a direct competitor (that's just a recipe for trouble), but with a company that provides complementary products or services. You can also work with influencers, bloggers, and other forms of media. These people aren't journalists, so they don't have to be objective. And, they may already be fans of your product, so they have a vested interest in getting their audience excited. Of course, in many cases you'll have to pay for this branded content, but it will usually pay off in the end. Make It Personal Sharing the personal story about the origins of your brand and the people who work there will make it a lot more appealing to potential customers. This is also helpful for your brand awareness. Making your social media feel more personal is a good way to do this. Show off behind the scenes footage, or let your employees take over the Instagram account for the day. Talk to Professionals No one figures out brand strategy alone. So, if you're feeling lost, you might want to bring in some professional strategists to help you out. Marketing agencies are on top of the latest brand marketing strategies, so they'll know what other big firms are trying. They'll also know whether or not these strategies will work for you – just because a strategy is popular, doesn't necessarily mean it'll mesh with your business model. These companies can also help you define your brand awareness KPIs, so you'll know if your new marketing strategy is actually paying off. Start Building Brand Awareness Today Try out some of these strategies for building brand awareness, and you'll be sure to see success in no time.




