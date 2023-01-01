5 Things You Should Know About On-Page SEO



Are you looking to attract more traffic to your website? Do you know how many people visit Google every day? Millions of people are searching for results on Google, and your business needs to be there to show up above the fold. By optimizing your website’s On-Page SEO, you can increase your search visibility. Not sure what On-Page SEO is? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about On-Page SEO. 1. Keyword-page Pairing Keyword-page pairing for on-Page SEO is an important aspect of optimizing a website for search engine rankings. It involves finding relevant keywords, content, and pages to pair to take advantage of the search engine’s algorithms. The use of these keywords and pages in conjunction allows the website to target searches made by the user, resulting in higher visibility on search engine result pages (SERPs). 2. Preparing Titles and Descriptions Per Page Your title should be between 50-60 characters and should be specific to the page and not shared with other pages. Your description should be between 150-160 characters. It should also be written as an enticing summary of the page contents to draw these users in and encourage them to learn more. It should also include important keywords that you want to target, as these are often used by search engines in displaying results. 3. Implementing Page Structure Changes Implementing page structure changes is an important component of On-Page SEO. It involves modifying the HTML tags, using keyword-rich anchor text, and organizing content in a logical and easy-to-understand way. Before making any changes to your site’s page structure, you should inventory all existing elements. This includes titles, headings, and HTML tags to ensure consistent optimization. Remember to set 301 (permanent) redirects when changing URLs. 4. Keyword-enriching Content One of the most crucial steps in on-page SEO is keyword enrichment of the content that appears on web pages. Keyword enrichment ensures that all pages in a website utilize the same target phrases and words, which helps the website rank higher. It’s important to focus on adding value to the text by providing readers with relevant information formatted engagingly. Start by researching keywords that are relevant to the page topic and then focus on adding them to the headings and throughout the content itself. 5. Use of Metas and Alts Including additional metadata and meta descriptions can boost your chance of appearing in a search engine, so ensure that these are checked and optimized. It’s also important to include header tags and structure content with appropriate headings, as well as optimize images with ALT tags. Lastly, ensure that URLs match these Metas and Alts for search engine bots to read and understand easily. You can find an SEO consultant if you are not sure how to do this. Use On-Page SEO to Enhance Your Online Marketing By understanding the basics of On-Page SEO, you can be sure you are giving your website the best chance of performing well in search rankings. There are many tips and techniques to use, so be sure to explore these in depth to ensure the performance of your website moving forward. Start implementing these strategies for the full benefits of on-page SEO! Get started today to experience the benefits of an optimized website! If you want to read more interesting articles aside from concerns for search engine ranking, visit our daily blog posts.



