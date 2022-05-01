3 Innovative Marketing Strategies Your Team Needs to Try

The top three marketing challenges businesses face today include innovating, engaging consumers in real-time, and creating cohesive experiences. If you’re neglecting your digital marketing strategy, it’s time to make a change. Make sure you’re using these innovative marketing strategies this year.

1. Personalization

Before using the rest of these innovative marketing strategies, it’s important to gather research. Your research can inform the rest of your digital marketing strategy.

First, determine who your customers are. Consider what questions they’re asking and what problems they’re facing, too. Understanding your target audience can help you create personalized content.

Personalization will help you forge strong, lasting customer relationships. It can also help you influence consumer buying decisions.

In fact, 80% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase after brands offer personalized experiences. Meanwhile, 98% of marketers say personalization advances customer relationships. About 70% say the impact is strong or very strong.

As you develop your content marketing strategy, think about who you’re trying to reach. If necessary, segment your larger audience into buyer personas. Then, create personalized content that appeals to each group.

Show your customers you understand their needs, pain points, or concerns. Then, offer them helpful solutions.

As part of your content marketing strategy, try to educate consumers over selling to consumers. Provide readers with unique, helpful, informative content they can’t find anywhere else.

Creating helpful content could help you become a go-to resource for consumers. They’ll begin to rely on your brand for help.

2. SEM

You can expand your reach with search engine marketing (SEM) strategies like search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Get started by optimizing your blog content for search engines. You can target specific keywords to appear for various search queries.

Then, create eye-catching digital ads using Google Ads or Facebook Ads. Digital advertising will help you generate brand awareness, traffic, leads, and sales.

Use remarketing to appear in front of people who visited your website in the past. You’ll get a second chance to convert those consumers.

3. Video Marketing

You can use video content to engage your audience.

Start by gathering audience and keyword research. Make sure you’re creating content your viewers want.

Optimize your video posts for search engines using your keyword research. Add a transcript to your videos as well.

You can also use video content as part of your social media marketing strategy.

End each video with a call to action to encourage more conversions.

