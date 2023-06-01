3 Tips for Transporting a Car with a Tow Dolly



Do you need to move a car? Are you unsure about how to move a car with a tow dolly? The tow dolly is a simple apparatus to move cars and trucks around the garage or if you need to move it from one location to another. If you need to use this for long-distance travel, planning is critical for a safe, smooth trip. Here are a few tips for moving a car on a tow dolly. 1. Prepare and Check the Tow Dolly When preparing to transport a vehicle with a tow dolly, it is important to check that the tow dolly is in good condition. Make sure that the wheel straps and the chains are free from any tears and wear. Check the tires of the tow dolly, and make sure that they are properly inflated with the right amount of air pressure. Make sure to check that the chains and wheel straps are long enough for your car, but not too long as they can be dangerous. Ensure that the two dolly breaks are in working order as well. Lastly, inspect your car for any loose parts or items, that may fall off while driving and that you are familiar with all of the signals and movements of your car while towing it. 2. Secure the Tow Dolly When transporting your vehicle with a tow dolly, it is important to secure the tow dolly to the vehicle. Start by connecting the tow dolly to the car's bumper hitch using a coupler and then secure the tow dolly to the car using a safety chain. Make sure the latch on the coupler is firmly closed before continuing. Next, it is important to use tie-down straps to secure the car to the tow dolly. Each wheel should be securely fastened into the appropriate wheel channel of the tow dolly and then secured to the frame with a couple of ratchet straps. Also, ensure that the tow dolly's cargo straps don't interfere with any lights or signal indicators on the car. Finally, take a few test runs to ensure the car is safe and secure before traveling long distances. 3. Contact a Professional If you are considering transporting a car on a tow dolly, it is important to contact a professional. A professional will have experience in safely and securely attaching a dolly to the tow vehicle and the vehicle to the dolly. They also have the necessary tools and equipment to make sure the vehicle is safely transported. Professionals will be able to check the safety systems on the tow vehicle, including the brakes, turn signals, safety chains, and lights. They will also inspect the tires on both vehicles and check to make sure all the nuts are securely tightened. Additionally, they will make sure the safety latch or strap is properly secured to the vehicle on the dolly. When hiring professionals, make sure to compare car dolly rental prices and get the best deal possible. Use Tow Dolly Properly to Avoid Incidents Ideally, following these tips should ensure a successful car transport with a tow dolly. Be sure to thoroughly inspect your car and towing equipment before departure, always remain mindful of your weight, and practice maneuvering and backing up. Auto transportation can be difficult especially if you don't have the necessary information. If you're still uncertain about the process, consult a local expert for additional guidance.




