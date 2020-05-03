US Visa Info: 3 Must-Know Facts About Temporary Business Visas

In 2018, the United States issued over 900,000 temporary worker visas. That’s an increase of almost 200,000 since 2014.

It’s difficult in this political environment to get a temporary visa for workers. It seems that the laws around immigration are always changing, not to mention the paperwork and bureaucratic maze.

If you want to learn more information on business visas, keep reading. It’s time to learn about important US visa info and how you can get temporary workers from outside the United States.

Fact #1: The Different Types of Temporary Workers Visas

Business visas are confusing because there are several different types of temporary business visas. These are a few of the most common work visas.

H-1B Visa

This is one of the hardest visas to get. It’s normally issued by tech companies that are hiring engineers from abroad.

That’s because the requirements for this visa are strict. You need to have a job offer for a specialized job, have a degree to do that job, and get paid well so you meet the Department of Labor’s requirements.

There’s also an annual cap on the H-1B visas issued.

O-1 Visa

Athletes usually come to mind when talking about O-1 visas. This visa is for people who are coming to work in the U.S. because they have an “extraordinary ability.”

You have to have a job offer and show that you’re a leader in your field. A similar visa is the EB-1 temporary visa.

L-1 Visa

The L-1 visa is reserved for employees of a foreign company that has a presence in the United States. For example, if you are a German worker for Adidas, you could apply for this visa to work at one of the Adidas locations in the U.S.

Adidas has its world headquarters in Germany but has a presence in the United States. This type of scenario is common for international companies that have their main headquarters elsewhere.

Fact #2: The Difference Between H-2A and H-2B Visas

Our food supply is dependent on immigrant workers. Farms and wineries alike will rely on immigrant labor to harvest fruits and vegetables that wind up on your table.

The H-2A visa program allows immigrant workers to come to the U.S. temporarily as agricultural workers. Non-agricultural workers that work seasonal jobs can apply for the H-2B temporary business visa.

Fact #3: Applying for a Visa

The application process to get a temporary business visa is long and it can be daunting. Once you know which visa is the most appropriate, you need to have an EAD (Employment Authorization Document).

The EAD shows that the applicant has a valid job offer that will get submitted with the application. The process can take several months to complete.

US Visa Info to Grow Your Business

Many businesses in the U.S. need to hire foreign workers because of their abilities and expertise. The US visa info presented here should help you decide which visa is the best fit for your needs.

You can supply the job offer documentation and application for the employee. You do need to be patient to see the process through so plan far in advance.

Come back to this site again for more great business tips.