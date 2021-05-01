Why Does My Business Need Managed IT Services?



What happens when you rely only on in-house staff members for your IT needs? First, you experience an interruption of service every time they call in sick. And if that happens, you’re completely susceptible to a cyberattack or other technological disaster. It’s even worse when they quit. You have to pay a lot of money in a frantic hurry to get them replaced. And who knows how long that will take? Fortunately, there’s a better way, namely managed IT services. By outsourcing to a third party, you can avoid these serious issues and several others. Read on to learn more about the advantages of managed IT services. 1. No Sick Days or Other Interruptions In-house IT staff is usually very limited. In fact, you may have only one IT employee to rely on. If anything happens to this person, you’re in a mad dash to replace them before the worst should happen. But, as mentioned, your managed IT services never call in sick. That’s because third-party services like this always have a team of other technicians to replace their sick employees. They are always on-hand so you never experience any service interruptions. The same is true if any of their employees quit. 2. No Hiring, Either The biggest problem when your in-house IT technician quits is finding a replacement. It could take a month or more to find a replacement as talented as the one you lost. Then, you have to spend time training them to get them acclimated to their new work environment. This is especially true if your in-house staff member left you for a better-paying job. If you don’t raise the pay for your new hire, the same thing is likely to happen again. This sort of thing happens often with highly qualified IT technicians. Managed IT services, however, will never “run out” of replacements. 3. Managed IT Services Manage Themselves We mentioned that you won’t have to train your third-party IT services. You also won’t have to do any managing of any kind. (That’s why they’re called “managed” IT services!) As obvious as this sounds, take a moment to think of what this will mean for you. You don’t have to spend time with their employee evaluations. Nor do you need to peek over at them from time to time to make sure they’re doing their job. Someone else does all of this for you. It’s all built into the service fee. 4. Communication Is Still Open That doesn’t mean you’re in the dark about what your managed IT team is doing. Nor does it mean that they’re slacking off. Communication lines to your managed IT team are always open. When there’s a problem, you can reach them right away so they can start fixing it. In fact, they might even call you when they notice it first. 5. They Don’t Sleep Speaking of being there for you, your in-house technicians sleep, right? And, sometimes, they request time off for vacations. But, as we keep saying, managed IT services are always there when you need them. That means 24/hr IT help every single day. And that’s important because tech problems and cyberattacks don’t only happen while you’re awake. 6. You Don’t Have to Fire Anyone Did you think we were telling you to fire your reliable in-house IT team? This isn’t the case at all. You can simply hire managed IT services in addition to your most trusted in-house employees. Use your third-party IT service as much or as little as you need. This way you always make sure you have enough help, just in case your in-house team is unavailable or shorthanded. 7. Immediate Action That last point is extremely helpful in the event of a cyberattack or some other issue that suddenly overwhelms your in-house team. Your outsourced team is immediately ready to pick up the slack. On the other hand, if you don’t get enough help in time, it’s likely that a data breach/loss could occur. This type of problem has a very high chance of putting you out of business. 8. Change Scale More Easily Similar problems can occur when your business grows more quickly than you expect it to. If so, you know what to do. Call your managed IT services to give you the extra help you need. On the other hand, when you downsize, you usually have to lay people off. But if you’re already using managed IT services, you may not have to. Simply cut your service or use it less as an alternative to firing your in-house IT team. 9. You Can Afford It Actually, you can’t afford not to outsource IT services. As you probably noticed, many of the problems we’ve brought up on this list will cost your business a lot. Since these problems are solved by managed IT services, the fee you pay actually saves you money in the long run. Also, consider hidden employee costs, like health benefits and retirement plans. You don’t have to front these costs for outsourced employees. You won’t have to worry about the cost of turnover, either. Are You Taking Advantage of Managed IT Services Yet? If you aren’t utilizing managed IT services yet, you’re missing out on all of these amazing benefits. Don’t let this happen to you. Hire managed IT services for your business to reap these benefits for yourself. Now, do you need some tips on hiring diverse employees, improving retail customer service, and other invaluable business advice? Then check our recent articles for these and other helpful posts.



