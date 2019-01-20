What Are Managed IT Services and Why Does Your Small Business Need Them?

Even a small business needs to be protected. Luckily, managed IT services take into account everything you need to feel safe and secure.

As a small business owner, you have a lot of things to worry about. And chances are, no matter how small your team is (even if you’re a team of one), you would be better off delegating your IT services to a professional that can cover all the bases of security you need.

In this article, we’ll look at why IT services are so important and make a compelling case for having them.

What Are IT Services?

Let’s make sure we’re on the same page and describe IT services.

Basically, customers pay a fee each month to a third-party that provides an array of managed IT services. This offloads the responsibility of technology (and everything that can go wrong with it) to a team of professionals trained to handle common situations.

Examples of IT services include setup, maintenance, software and hardware upgrades, and most standard business functions. Whether you’re considering outsourcing payroll, backing up data, or putting your servers out on the cloud, managed IT services can do this for your company.

Historically, IT work involved breaking things once they needed fixing. With a monthly subscription, you’re covered and able to keep working as someone else fixes your technology.

Benefits of IT Services

Here are some compelling reasons to have managed IT services as part of your business.

For one, you are outsourcing time and labor. Even if you know how to fix IT problems, you are taking time out of your (or your team’s) work schedule by fixing it on your own.

Second, you are paying for expertise. In the same way you’d choose a skilled marketing manager to get the word out about your product or service, you’re paying someone for their knowledge and skills with overcoming computer issues. This alleviates the need to train your staff (or take them away from other important work).

Last, IT services save you money in the long run. It’s a calculatable expense and an investment in your company. Instead of waiting until something goes wrong and getting stuck with a large bill that must now be covered, you can pay one monthly fee and be covered.

What To Look For

When it comes to hiring managed IT support services, you want to bring in a team of people that are reliable, skilled, and matched to the type of support you might need. As technology is constantly changing, it’s also crucial to find a company that stays up to date with software, market trends, and updates to technology.

Wrapping Up IT Services

Quality IT services are an investment in your business and the financial health of your company long-term. As technology grows, it’s important to have pros that know how to fix your stuff if something goes wrong.

