Top 4 Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses



Did you know that the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to grow by over $4 billion between 2021-2025? Using edge computing is something else that is expected to dramatically grow because more consumers and companies are connecting all of their devices to the internet. If you are considering using edge computing but are wondering what the benefits of edge computing are, you are in the right place. Keep reading to learn the top benefits of using an edge computing platform. 1. Security One of the main benefits of edge computing architecture is that it enables increased security and resiliency. The reason it is able to give you peace of mind as far as security goes is that it is decentralized so that eliminates one single point of failure. A hacker will have a much more difficult time learning how to hack into multiple devices making edge computing a safer option for businesses. 2. Speed When you choose edge computing you will eliminate the need to move data from endpoints to the cloud and then back again. There is a purpose-built device which is usually a virtualized data center or a nearby server right next to the endpoints. Taking away from travel time helps take time off the entire process because all of these seconds add up. Your data will become a lot more relevant when you are eliminating latency and taking away from response times. 3. Save Money Every business prefers to save money where they can and with edge computing, you will see lower costs when compared to adopting an IoT service. With IoT service, you will need more network bandwidth, more computer power, and more storage for data. With edge computing, you will have the ability to replace datacenters with device solutions and you can reduce bandwidth. Also, you will not have to send all of your information to the cloud. All of the data is filtered and only relevant data is sent to the cloud which will reduce the network bandwidth needed. 4. Reliable Not losing data or having to depend on the internet is another benefit of edge computing. Most of the time edge computing doesn't depend on having an internet connection so it is able to offer uninterruptible service most of the time. Worrying about slow internet or network failures will become a thing of the past with edge computing. For businesses that are located in remote locations, this is a major advantage.




