So Long, Cable! High-Speed Internet Has Arrived

With millions of small businesses transitioning to online outlets, high-speed internet became a necessity. If your brick-and-mortar business has no internet connection, you’re likely left behind. That’s why it’s high time for you to invest in this service.

With this guide, you’ll learn more about the types of internet and the benefits of fiber internet connection for your business. Read on and find out how a good internet connection can change your business for the better.

Types of Internet Connections

A brand’s online presence isn’t a luxury anymore. To get the most out of your investment, you must know your options for an internet connection. Here are the most common ones around:

1. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

This is a low-tech, fixed wireline broadband internet connection. It has high speeds because it travels using copper telephone lines. Its two-wire technology enables the connection to give broadband internet without your phone service interfering.

The DSL modem gives your business location an internet connection. You can either use wireless or local area networks (LAN) to connect your devices. It’s a good choice for businesses if your internet activities are light.

That means DSL is the best service for light to moderate internet browsing, file sharing, and cloud backups. It’s a connection that can support video conferences and audio streams. Its download speeds are relatively fast.

2. Cable Internet

This internet service uses the same connection as your TVs. It means using coaxial cables to access websites and do other web-related activities. But with newer technologies, cable internet services use HFC (hybrid-fiber coaxial) connections.

Cable internet is a good fit for moderate internet activities like file sharing, online backups, and browsing. If you have VoIP services, this connection is an efficient choice. Its upload speed is moderate, meaning HD audio streaming is an option.

3. Fiber Internet

Fiber-optic internet services are relatively new competitors in the broadband scene. Regardless, this technology offers remarkably high speeds. That’s why it’s a reliable connection for your business’s daily activities.

The drawback is that the technology isn’t available to all regions in the United States. But, if it’s available, fiber internet is a solid solution since it allows heavy internet activities. It means you need not worry about constantly browsing, sharing files, and backing up everything in the cloud.

Also, fiber internet is the best if you stream HD audio all the time. You can even host servers and use VoIP and complex cloud-based services with this connection. That’s why you should consider high-speed internet services like fiber if you want something your business will grow into.

4. Satellite

This internet connection type is viable if you live in a rural or otherwise remote area. After all, these places rarely have access to landline-based internet services. In a typical connection, your provider installs a receiver dish facing toward the southern sky.

The dish gets data from space-orbiting stations. Their raw form is radio frequencies, but your modem translates them into internet signals. The only caveat is that satellite internet has no technology to offer high speeds comparable to cable and DSL connections.

Stations are approximately 22,000 miles away from earth. The data travels on a massive scale with the radio signals diffusing through the journey. But if you want a reliable connection regardless of your location, satellite internet is the best.

How Fast is Fiber Internet?

Fiber is the best connection on the list in terms of speed and reliability. But how fast is it?

Most fiber internet companies offer top speeds in gigabits per second (Gbps). That’s 1,000 Mbps at least. To describe its enormity, know that 4K video streaming only requires 25 Mbps to be viable.

The best part is that fiber-optic technology holds the potential to achieve even faster speeds. Take note, the NICT Network System Research Institute achieved a 159 Tbps data transfer speed using this connection in 2018. That’s over 10,000 times faster than the fastest internet speeds for residential consumption (166 million bits per second).

Fiber-optic internet has the speed to thrive even with heavy internet usage. It can support multiple devices, regardless of how heavy it uses the internet. Its upload speeds are a step above other broadband internet services.

This is possible since cable and DSL connections use asymmetric speeds for their connections. It means their upload speeds are a lot lower compared to their download speeds. This is often negligible since most residential connections focus more on internet activities involving data downloads.

These activities involve:

Video streaming

Web page browsing

File downloading

In most cases, typing commands or uploading images on social media rely on the upload speed. A typical user won’t do these activities as much as the ones stated above.

Business Advantages of Fiber Optic Internet

The sections above should let you understand the speed benefits of fiber connections. But here, you’ll understand other advantages often overlooked by most business owners. Here are some things you must consider:

1. Bandwidth

You’ll boost your bandwidth with a stable fiber optic internet connection. Cable-based connections like DSL have distance limitations because of how electric signaling works.

If the circuit is over 15,000 feet long, Ethernet over Copper service (EoC) isn’t an option. If your company uses VoIP, fiber is an important asset because of its bandwidth.

2. Distance

Cable-based internet networks’ signal decreases the further it is from its central office. Fiber has no problems since its original purpose was for long-haul networks. That’s why in remote locations, cell phone towers use fiber optic cables to get a network connection.

Certain fiber-based connections can transmit for almost 25 miles. Most businesses won’t find it necessary to get this robust service. But it’s always great to have an internet service that won’t degrade while serving your business.

3. Security

Fiber-optic connections are a cost-effective method of increasing your online security efforts. You can’t afford to take it for granted since this era is all about cybersecurity. For copper cable-based connections, intercepting electronic signals is as easy as connecting taps to a line.

Meanwhile, data transmissions using fiber-optic cables are extremely difficult to intercept. The only method of penetrating fiber-optic internet connections is to cut the fibers physically. That’s why it’s almost impossible for DDoS attacks to succeed when targeting fiber-based connections.

Also, it’s easy to identify compromised cables. Look out for the visible light emissions from transmissions and fix them as soon as possible. Regardless, it’s a significant step-up when protecting your business from outside threats.

4. Reliability

Copper cable internet often gets interrupted by various factors, some of which include:

Changing temperature

Severe weather

Moisture

If you experience any of these, the only reliable result is the loss of connectivity from a cable internet. It also becomes a fire hazard when the cables become old or worn-out. It’s because these cables carry an electrical current.

Another concern associated with copper cable’s reliability is the interference coming from radio or electronic signals. In some cases, telephone company personnel make mistakes and mess up the copper wiring. That’s why fiber is a better option since its equipment and connections are free from phone companies.

5. Cable Size

For cable internet, the connection speed depends on the weight of the cable. That’s why when your business needs higher speeds, you must use more cables. With that, your company’s telecommunications room should have more space to accommodate these cables.

In contrast, fiber internet speed has no correlation to its size. It’s much lighter compared to copper cables, making it easier to use. It’s also less demanding on space, meaning even small businesses can accommodate its cables without overcrowding.

6. Costs

The short-term investment in fiber internet is more expensive compared to cable. But this is changing since this internet connection type is becoming more common. In a few years, fiber internet will become more affordable.

That’s why the total cost of ownership (TCO) of a fiber connection is lower the longer you use it. Also, its hardware requirements are lesser. It follows that your system costs less to maintain.

Also, with its high speed, your business’s productivity increases each year. Take note, businesses with unreliable connections lose thousands of dollars because of lost work. These issues will disappear as soon as you connect to a fiber connection.

The flexibility and scalability offered by fiber internet are indispensable to businesses. For example, moving more applications to the cloud is possible with this connection. You need not lose money over applications that won’t work because of an unstable network.

