How to Start a Cyber Security Company: A Detailed Guide

More than 50% of all cyber-attacks are directed at small businesses. Yet, only about one out of every ten small businesses is prepared to deal with a cyber-attack accordingly.

As a result, the average cyber-attack costs a small business about $200,000. Cyberattacks also end up putting most small businesses that are hit with them out of business.

Would you like to help small businesses with their cyber-attack concerns? You can do it by figuring out how to start a cybersecurity company. Your cybersecurity business can provide small businesses with all the protection they need to keep their companies safe.

The cybersecurity industry is growing by leaps and bounds these days. It’s expected to be worth upwards of $267 billion within the next 5 years. That makes now the perfect time to get to work on starting a cybersecurity company.

Continue reading to find out how to go about doing it.

Take a Look at the Need for Cybersecurity Within Your Community

Before you get yourself too deep into trying to figure out how to start a cyber security company, it’s important for you to make sure there’s a need for this type of business in your community. You can come up with the best cyber security business ideas, but if there isn’t a need for them, it’ll all be for naught.

Check out which cybersecurity companies are currently operating in your area and attempt to gauge how effectively they’re doing their jobs. If many of the small businesses in your area aren’t happy with the cybersecurity services they’re receiving, it could be a strong indication that there is a lane open for your company.

Determine Who Your Cyber Security Company’s Target Audience Will Be

If you look around and find that there is, in fact, room in the marketplace for you to start a cybersecurity business, think about who your target audience is going to be. It’s important to determine this right from the start so that you can tinker with your cybersecurity business model accordingly.

In some cases, you may want to set your sights on companies that operate within the banking industry. In others, you may want to make it your mission to work closely with those working within the pharmaceutical industry.

You can decide who your target audience will be by taking a look at your options and narrowing them down to a very specific group of businesses.

Figure Out Which Cyber Security Services Your Business Will Provide

When starting a cybersecurity business, one of your main goals should be to strive to set your company apart from all the rest. One way to do this is by coming up with a list of cybersecurity services that people won’t find when they work with other companies.

A company like Gray Tier Technologies has done a great job of this. They provide a long list of services to their clients, including:

Red Teaming

Penetration Testing

Application Testing

Web Application Testing

And More!

These services allow their company to cater to a specific crowd. You can do the same thing for your cybersecurity company when you’re first getting it off the ground.

Name Your Cyber Security Company and Make It Legitimate

At this point, you should know everything there is to know about your local market and where your cybersecurity company will fit in. You should also know which specific cybersecurity services you’ll be able to offer to your target audience.

It’ll be time to make your business legitimate by coming up with a name for it and registering it. You’ll also want to legitimize it in other ways by doing things like:

Hiring a small team of cybersecurity specialists to carry out your company’s services

Setting your small team of employees up with the right tools and equipment to provide your customers with cybersecurity services

Renting office space for your cybersecurity company

You’ll officially be on the verge of putting your cybersecurity business on the map.

Find Ways to Market Your Company’s Cyber Security Services to the Masses

There might be lots of different businesses in your general area looking for a cybersecurity company to help them. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to flock to your company right away once you set up shop.

It’ll be up to you to market your cybersecurity company’s services to the masses. You can do this by:

Creating a website for your business with information about your cybersecurity services on it

Establishing a social media presence for your cybersecurity business

Cold-calling businesses in your area to inform them of your cybersecurity services

By marketing your cybersecurity company, you can let people know you exist and encourage them to contact you if their cybersecurity needs aren’t being met at the moment.

Rack Up Positive Reviews by Providing Superior Cyber Security Services

At the end of the day, you can do everything that we’ve talked about here—and still fail. There is no guarantee that your cybersecurity company is going to be a complete success, even if there’s a market for it.

But you can increase your company’s chances of succeeding by doing great work for your clients and producing real results. In the event that you’re able to thwart cyber-attacks and keep businesses safe, you’ll earn positive reviews from your customers.

You’ll also motivate them to spread the word about your cybersecurity business. This will ensure that your company is able to grow in the years to come.

Make Sure You Know How to Start a Cyber Security Company Before You Get Started

There is a real need for cybersecurity services in many cities throughout the country. So if you’re thinking about starting a cybersecurity business, there has never been a better time to do it.

But before you kick things off, learn how to start a cybersecurity company. Use the guide we’ve provided here to get your business off to the strongest start possible.

Browse through the articles found on our blog to find more information about jumpstarting a business.