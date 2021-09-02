How to Set Up a Shopify Store the Right Way



What Is Shopify? Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company founded in 2004. It offers online stores and retail point-of-sale software. Shopify was the second company to be registered on the Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX Venture Exchange. Shopify is a platform that allows users to create an online store. It offers users a customizable platform, a simple checkout process, and a vast variety of features. Shopify also has a large app store that offers additional features and functionality for users' stores. Shopify is used by over 500,000 businesses around the world. Some of Shopify's notable users include Tesla, Budweiser, Red Bull, and Kylie Cosmetics. How to Set Up a Shopify Store Setting up a Shopify store can seem daunting, but with the right tools and resources, it's a breeze. Below, we'll discuss the basics of starting a Shopify store, from choosing a domain name to adding products. First, you'll need to create an account on shopify.com. Once you've created an account, you'll be taken to your dashboard. From here, click "Create a new store." Next, you'll need to select a template for your store. There are several templates to pick from, so find one that suits your needs. Once you've chosen a template, you'll need to name your store and choose a domain name. The domain name is the web address of your store, so be sure to pick something that's easy to remember. Next, you'll need to add some products to your store. You can add products manually or use a Shopify app to upload them automatically. Finally, you'll need to set up your payment and shipping settings. You can accept payments via credit card, PayPal, or Shopify Payments. You'll also need to decide how you want to ship your products and set up shipping rates. That's it! You've now created a Shopify store. If you feel like you need a bit more help with setting up your online store, it's a good idea to hire Shopify expert professionals to assist you.




