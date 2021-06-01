How to Prevent Data Breaches: A Guide for Businesses



Data breaches are a serious problem for businesses. According to recent statistics, the average data breach costs around $3.86 million, which is enough to drive some businesses to bankruptcy. This means that knowing how to prevent data breaches is one of your top IT security priorities. Yet how can you do it? In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the causes of data breaches and what you can do to up your business’ security and stay safe. Are you ready to learn more? Then read on! 1. Put a Password Policy in Place Passwords are fickle things. We need one for every login, so people often end up reusing them. This is terrible password security: if you use the same password for different sites and apps, one hack can result in many different accounts being compromised. This means that having a password policy in place, and using an enterprise password manager, is essential for businesses that want to stay safe. You should make sure that your employees know the elements of a strong password such as a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. You should also ask them to change their passwords regularly, at least once per month. 2. Keep Your System Updated Keeping your computer’s operating systems updated is vital for strong security. Most updates are there to patch up holes in your OS’ security that the manufacturers have just discovered. If you don’t keep your system updated, all of these security holes are left open for hackers. You should schedule your office computers to update outside of business hours, whenever there’s an update. This way, you get to keep your OS secure without disrupting your employees’ work. 3. Install an Antivirus Your computers should all have antivirus software. If they don’t, your systems are incredibly vulnerable. Even Windows Defender, which comes with all versions of Windows 10, is better than nothing. Using an antivirus gives you a much better chance of avoiding infection. The moment that there’s malicious code on your system, your antivirus should detect it, neutralizing the threat. While no antivirus has a 100 percent success rate, they’re all better than having zero protection from malware. You should also make sure that you configure your antivirus software correctly. Ensure that you schedule a scan, so that you check your machines for threats at a regular interval. 4. Use Two-Factor Authentication Two-factor authentication is a technology that you should be using at all times to keep your business safe. It works like this: when you log in to your account from a new machine, the software will text you a code that you can enter to verify your login. There are other methods of verification too. Some systems use biometrics, for example, while others require you to answer a phone call. How to Prevent Data Breaches: Answered We hope that this guide on how to prevent data breaches has helped you. Preventing data breaches doesn’t need to be complicated. By following the rules that we’ve laid out, you’ll have a much better chance of surviving cyberattacks! For more informative articles like this, check out the rest of our blog!



