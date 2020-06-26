How to Hire an App Developer to Help With Your iOS App

Research shows that half the world — that’s right, 3.5 billion people — now have smartphones. What started out as a piece of convenient technology has become a must-have for the vast majority of the developed world.

So what does this mean for your business?

If you want to connect with your customers, then you must have some kind of smartphone application functionality.

The next step in your business, therefore, should be to hire an app developer. Finding the right technical professional, however, isn’t always an easy process. It’s a crowded market, which means that it’s easy (and expensive) to hire the wrong developer.

In this article, we’ll teach you how to avoid that unfortunate situation.

Determine the Complexity of Your App

The first of our tips for hiring a good app developer is to determine the complexity of your app. Not all apps are created equal. Some require far more technical depth and knowledge than others.

Have a basic understanding of what you will want your app to do. This will shape the technical requirements of your application, which will in turn shape the technical credentials that your developer of choice will need to possess.

Ask for Referrals

One of the best ways to find qualified developers is to ask for referrals.

If you have connections in the industry that have gone through this process before, ask them what developers they used. They’ll probably be able to say one of two things. Either they’ll have had a positive experience and can recommend a good candidate, or they would have had a terrible experience and will tell you who to stay away from. Either one can be valuable info!

Look at Portfolios

Once you have a shortlist of referrals to look at, it’s time to separate the wheat from the chaff. To do that, you’ll want to take an in-depth look at their portfolio. If the developer in question doesn’t have a bunch of successful projects to their name, then run!

Make sure that the applications in their portfolio have the level of complexity that your application will have. That way, you can be sure of the developer’s technical prowess.

Get a Hard Deadline

Last but not least, when you’re getting the contract in order, make sure that you’re able to define a hard deadline.

Application development is notorious for exceeding deadlines, and that could cost your company revenue in the long-term. Make sure that the developer will stay accountable to your timeline by working deadlines into the contract when hiring an iOS developer.

How to Hire an App Developer, Made Simple

There you have it. With this guide under your belt, you should now be far better equipped to hire an app developer for your company. Invest the time upfront to choose the right developer and your company will thank you for it in the long run!

For more business advice, check out the rest of the articles on the website!