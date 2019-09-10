How to Automate Your WordPress Site with WordPress Blog Plugins

“Remember that time is money”… and this is certainly the case when managing a blog!

Automating your website using WordPress blog plugins could save you precious time when running your blog.

WordPress is a fantastic content management system with so many automation plugins available to help you with security checks, content reviews, SEO, backups, and other website essentials.

Let’s take a look at the top WordPress plugins and how they can help you automate your website.

Yoast SEO

Yoast SEO helps you optimize your content in real-time. It has a snippet preview function that allows you to view how your post or page will look in a Google search.

The plugin is easy to use and helps you incorporate correct keyword saturation, insert tags for graphics, create a meta description and has many other features.

Social Warfare

This plugin enables you to share your contract across multiple social channels to drive traffic to your website. You can control exactly how your content is shared on each social platform.

Akismet

Sifting through spam content distracts readers from the authentic content on your site. Of course, clearing this spam content takes a lot of time and that’s where Akismet comes in.

This plugin automatically checks for spammy comments and submissions and works to block spam immediately.

It stores a history of all spam content so that you can track spam content vs. non-spam content. Akismet is already pre-installed, so just activate it and let Akismet take care of clearing spam from your site.

Broken Link Checker

Having a site with broken links affects the usability of your site. This handy plugin scans your website for broken links and notifies you if they find any. You can edit any broken links directly from the plugin page.

Instagram Feed WD

This is an easy-to-use Instagram plugin where your pictures or whole account feed embeds into your WordPress site.

Coschedule

This is one of the best time-saving plugins for WordPress blogs. Coschedule is a complex editorial calendar which allows you to schedule articles, blog posts, social channel content and much more.

You can share all tasks with co-workers and analyze all traffic on each of your posts.

YARPP

This stands for ‘Yet Another Related Post Plugin’. It automatically displays relevant articles and content to your readers and customizes the display for each user.

UpdraftPlus

Updraft plus automatically runs full website backups. You can set a backup schedule and restore them easily through the app.

Smush Image

Images are an important part of any website or blog. Often, they are large files that take up too much space and slow down your site. Smush Image allows you to optimize and compress images.

WordPress has many different plugins available to use, so learn more here.

Automate Your Site with WordPress Blog Plugins Today!

Running a great website doesn’t have to take up all your time. Install some of these WordPress Blog Plugins today to get your site on track for full-automation.

For more information on website management, take a look at the other articles on our blog.