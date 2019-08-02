Getting Started With Your WordPress Freelancing Business

At least one in three people in America are freelancing now. Whether that is their full-time business or a side-hustle, freelancing is the answer to an unstable job market. If you’re considering a career in WordPress freelancing, you’ll want to prepare yourself for the ride.

WordPress is the biggest web platform in the world. A large pool of users means a big opportunity for web developers to get a slice of the pie. It also means you’ll face a lot of competition, so you’ll need business know-how to get an edge.

Use this brief guide on freelancing to help pave the way to a successful business.

Stand out with a Good Portfolio

Without a place to show off your skills as a freelancer, you’ll never find work outside of clients looking for cheap labor. A good portfolio website will create trust with potential clients. Even if your portfolio only consists of work you’ve created for yourself, it’s better than nothing.

As you start completing work for clients, you can add testimonials alongside your samples. The more established you become, the higher your paygrade and pickier you can be with who you work with.

Networking and Social Marketing

As a freelancer, you’ll spend a lot of time trying to find new clients by networking. Some of this work consists of directly reaching out to people. A lot of time is also spent building a presence on forums, blogs, and Facebook groups as an active WordPress developer.

Since self-promotion is generally frowned upon, you will need to strategically provide value within the community. As people start seeing you as a trustworthy source, you will naturally start receiving offers. This type of organic marketing of yourself is more valuable than paid Google ad placements.

Guest Posting

Another great way to demonstrate value and get yourself noticed is through guest posting. Your posts may or may not include the ability to plug your services within the content, but either way, you’ll get your name out there. If you are regularly getting blog posts published, you can build up a strong supplement to your portfolio.

Eventually, you should create a fully-fledged website to act as a hub for all your published work, social media accounts, and business inquiries.

Handle the Financial Side

When you start getting your first clients, you have to come prepared on the business end. Don’t just accept any offer thrown your way in an email. Present yourself as someone who is experienced by doing your research on rates and services you offer.

You should use Adobe Spark Post for making professional invoices. This is important to make sure that you’re getting paid fairly and on-time. It will also make filing for taxes a lot easier when tallying up profits and tax credits.

Too many freelancing businesses fail before ever getting started due to inadequate pay from poor messaging.

Dive Into WordPress Freelancing

You can prepare as much as you want before starting your business. At some point, you have to trust your instincts. If you believe in your abilities, then you should just go for it.

Follow smart business advice on our blog and make every move with confidence. You’ll face many challenges and make mistakes, but if you believe in your WordPress freelancing business, it will succeed, eventually.