Get Your Head In The Clouds: 7 Benefits of Cloud Based Phone Systems

Companies are always looking for innovative ways to get beyond their competition in the marketplace.

Not only can your company beat its competitors through higher-quality products and/or services. It can also do so by installing the latest and greatest operations methods into your day-to-day.

One such example of this is by using a cloud-based phone system: a business phone service that’s overseen by a third party.

This takes the security and monitoring of your phone system out of your hands and into the hands of trained professionals.

Here are several key benefits of cloud phone systems and why you need to get one going for your company as soon as possible!

1. Accessibility

Sometimes your business can be a bit like an ant’s nest. You and your workers are coming and going so quickly to push your products out into the world.

One thing that has to be dependable, no matter where you go, is the calling system on which you communicate with your clients.

Having a cloud-based system will give you full control of what that looks like and the communication methods that you’d prefer to use. If you don’t want your salesmen calling after a certain time of night… you can control that!

However, it gives you and your employees access to the entire phone system and software at the exact moment and time you need it.

Now, if you’re spending a long weekend away from the office you still have the ability to check your voicemail.

Want to take any incoming calls to your desk phone while you’re out and about?

Then forward any calls from your desk phone to your smartphone. You’ll never wonder who’s calling while you’re away ever again!

2. Work-Life Balance

Having a work-life balance is more important to your top employees than ever before.

Asking people to come in and work weekends could mean the start of that employee’s hunt for a new job. That leaves you without the top talent you’ve worked so hard to groom.

Instead of asking them to drive to the office and man the phones for a few hours, you can ask them to just answer any incoming calls for those days.

This is far more justifiable in the employee’s mind and gives your company the customer service reputation that you need to get ahead.

It gives you and your workers freedom. They feel that you’re doing them a solid by prioritizing them and their family’s time.

All of it adds up to a happy employee, happy customer, and happy company… the perfect trifecta for any great product/service!

3. Serve to Your Size

Traditional phones can be an absolute hassle to deal with during a company growth spurt. Adding another user may take an unnecessary amount of time to get finished.

Meanwhile, a cloud-based system makes it super simple. All of the storage features and software are already there… simply add another user and off they go!

Traditional phone systems only look at the size of your company now and prey on any growth that you accrue. Cloud-based systems encourage growth by integrating a system ready for any changes to personnel or clientele.

4. Increased Customer Service

It’s no secret that customer service is one of the most important aspects of your business model. If you have a bad reputation with tending to your customers, you may as well close up shop.

One of the crucial pieces to customer service is communication. Clients want to feel like you’re only a phone call away at any time of the day.

The only way you can achieve that perception is by providing you and your staff with a phone system to do just that. You need access to it wherever you go.

The phone system serves as a tremendous CRM system as well, so your workers can take notes on the go without skipping a beat.

5. Analytical Advantage

What’s the best way to get better? Study the performance and trends of what you’ve accomplished so far.

Having a cloud phone system for business gives you access to analytical features such as recorded phone calls, call numbers, and talk time statistics. These help you see what works best for your team, as well as where you can improve.

Any salesmen can say they’re hitting 80 calls a day… but are they really? Now you know the number of calls they made and can hear the conversations they’re having.

Your experience, plus statistics, can lead to a great teaching moment for your team.

6. Security

Having a fully-operational phone system in your business can be quite an overwhelming concept.

All of the contact information among your company, your clients, and your employees, is contained within it. That can be a dangerous thing if put into the wrong hands.

Fortunately, working with a third-party on your cloud-based system means you also gain access to their security expertise.

They’ll monitor your system for any possible breaches and alert you as soon as something’s off.

7. Save on Costs

Last but not least, using a cloud-based system will help you gain the most bang for your buck.

Not only can it be cheaper than that of a traditional phone system, but you can also customize your package to include on the features you deem valuable for your business.

No more paying for features your employees won’t use. You can trim the fat on your cloud-based system at any time!

The Benefits of Cloud-Based Phones: Value for Your Brand

Now that you’ve read through the top benefits of cloud-based phone systems, it’s time to find the right fit for you and your team.

Hopefully, this is the spark of a mainstream communication system for your services.

