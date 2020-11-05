Every Website Design Tip You Need for Business Success

If you’re like most people, then you don’t spend a lot of time reading what’s on a website. In fact, studies have shown that the majority of people spend less than 15 seconds reading different webpages. Such a time crunch means that capturing a person’s attention is essential.

But how can you do that? If you own a business, how can you go about designing a website that will attract customers to your products or service?

Keep reading to learn about several different website design tips that’ll help you craft the perfect site for your business.

Make a Plan

When considering different website design options, make sure that you have a gameplan. Instead of throwing together different elements, ensure that everything flows together.

Consider what pages your website will have, what information each section will contain, and how it will lead customers to buy into the product or service that you’re offering.

Make sure that you have a good idea about who your current customers are, and what sort of information they’re looking for. This will help you know what sort of information to include.

Be Direct

Remember that most people will only spend a few seconds checking out what your website offers. Make sure to eliminate ambiguity, and instead provide people with clear and concise information.

No one will spend time reading lengthy paragraphs, nor will they enjoy stock photos they’ve seen before, or buy into words such as “flexible”, “groundbreaking”, and “innovative”. Avoid falling into these traps.

Instead, create short but effective paragraphs that explain what your product or business has to offer. Separate different sections with clear headers, and look for any areas where you have fluff, or unnecessary information that you can delete.

Include Links to Social Media

Whenever you visit a well-made website, you should see options to share content to your social media pages. Other times, social media buttons will take you to a company’s social media page. Make sure to include these on your own website.

Social media is a great way to attract new customers to your business. By including options for people to share different parts of your website to their own pages, it’ll increase the chances of new potential customers stumbling upon your site and visiting.

These buttons work great because they are a non-intrusive way to help increase traffic to your website. Make sure to include plenty of spots for people to click them.

Add a Call to Action

Make sure that when people arrive at your website, they have an idea as to what they should do next. Including a call to action is the best way to help guide them.

A call to action tells users what they should do next once they visit a page. Effective ones include signing up for a newsletter, watching a video that explains more about a product or service, and looking at different pricing options.

Stay away from weaker calls to actions that don’t resolve customer worries or get them closer to buying something. For example, if you’re advertising a demo or trial on most of your pages, consider upgrading it to something more direct.

Choose the Right Images

Most people don’t want to visit a website that features nothing but gigantic blocks of text, which is why adding images throughout your site is important. However, make sure that any pictures you add are effective.

It’s easy to go overboard with generic, stock photos. Although there are some good ones that you can find and add, many of them look fake and cheesy. Instead of creating feelings of trust in potential customers, the wrong stock photos can end up having the opposite effect.

If possible, try to take your own professional photos that showcase your employees working with customers. If you do have to use stock photos, make sure they work well with your brand and showcase what kind of company you have.

Pay Attention to Navigation

If your website has a confusing navigation system, you won’t attract many customers. Remember that effective websites feature pages that flow into one another. It shouldn’t appear disjointed, with each section being a separate entity.

Make sure that you have a streamlined navigation bar at the top of your website where customers can visit all of the most important pages. If people don’t find what they’re looking for, they’ll leave, so it can also be a good idea to include a search bar.

Sometimes, it’s best to work with a professional to help you figure out the most effective navigation system. Check out this site to get the Sitecore support you need.

Consider the Use of Smartphones

When trying to appeal to customers, keep in mind that many people who visit your website will be doing so on a smartphone. This means that your website needs to work on both computers and mobile devices.

Most website design programs should feature a section that’ll help you create a version for mobile users. In most cases, this is a condensed version of what desktop users see. However, it may require you to format things differently.

Once you’ve finished creating your website, make sure to check it out on your phone to see what it looks like. Do the images display as they should? Does the test look natural, or awkward? Make tweaks where necessary, then check it again.

Try These Website Design Tips and Get Ready for Success

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the right website can have a huge effect on how many people interact with your business. By following the different website design tips mentioned in this guide, you can be certain that you’ll attract new customers and create an interest in what you have to offer.

Do you now have a better understanding of how to design a good website? Before you go and start making it, make sure to take a look at some of our other blog posts for more guides and tips.