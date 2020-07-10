Ecommerce Designing Tips: How to Design an Ecommerce Website

Ecommerce sales made up 11.8% of all retail sales in the first quarter of 2020. That may not seems like a lot until you learn that this is a 14% increase from last year.

As an ecommerce business, your website serves as your entire store. People will make assumptions about your business based only on the website.

Ecommerce designing is probably the most important aspect of your business because it influences how long people stay on your website and if they’ll buy or not.

Read on to learn how to design an ecommerce website that will convert customers.

1. Make Sure It’s Mobile

About half of mobile phone users will make at least one purchase from their phone. That number is going to increase over the next few years, and your ecommerce site needs to be ready.

There are simple ways to make your website responsive. You can use a theme or website template that is built to be responsive and adapt to any device.

2. Easy to Use

When you design your website you want to make it as easy to use as possible. Even if your site has hundreds of products, each product should be found in 3 clicks or less. There is a bit of debate in the design community about the 3 click rule.

You just need to make sure that people can find your products easily and reduce the clicks it takes to get there. You also want to make sure that a purchase can be completed in as few clicks as possible.

3. Show Off Your Brand

Your brand tells the story about your ecommerce business. You need to make sure that your brand is consistent on your website and in the marketing tactics you use to get people to your site.

Visitors expect that consistency in colors and style and they may get confused and leave your site if it lacks brand cohesion.

4. Make Your Site Sticky

Stickiness refers to the time someone spends on your website. If someone spends a bit of time perusing your site, it’s said to be sticky because people stick around.

It can be hard to make an ecommerce website sticky because people tend to look for information about a specific product and leave to see what others are offering.

You can offer additional ways to keep people on your site by adding links to related items or blog post content on your product pages.

5. Website Speed Matters

Website speed is part of the ecommerce design process and it has a direct impact on conversions. Even the slightest slowdown can cause people to abandon your site.

You can bring up conversions by using a caching plugin on your site and compressing images.

Tips for Ecommerce Designing

Your website is everything to your ecommerce business. Ecommerce designing for conversions focuses on the user. When you keep users front and center, you’ll make better design decisions.

