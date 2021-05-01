Does My Business Need Desktop Support?



Are you a business guru? Then you’ll want to make sure you have the best tech equipment for your business to stay ahead of your competitors. Thankfully, due to the pandemic, the number of tech services and platforms has increased dramatically. Given this increase, it seems an understatement to say that services are not universally available. There are a variety of services and programs, and you can access various business functions from the cloud around the clock. Hidden in the long list of AAS providers are many services that can help keep your business competitive. Here’s why your business needs Desktop Support or Desktop as a Service (DaaS). Desktop Support Businesses lose thousands of dollars every year in the form of data from stolen or lost computers. Given the increasing mobility of today’s workforce, your IT department will appreciate a desktop service to counteract some of these losses. But if you’re in global e-commerce your sales are likely to have skyrocketed thanks to the pandemic by as much as $26.7 trillion. Updates With DaaS, updates can be rolled out to several computers, saving time and money. If an update needs to be carried out on a physical desktop, it can take weeks for the IT department to be extended to the entire company. With a desktop service, all data is stored in the house or the cloud and automatically restored. Setup is almost instant, even if your employees are working from home. The desktop service lets you access your desktop on the go from the cloud. It is accessible at any time, including weekends and public holidays. Employees can sit on their desktops or work in the field on their mobile devices. In addition to the cost savings associated with stolen data, there is also the security aspect. You don’t have to worry about thieves getting hold of your data when they capture a laptop, desktop, or mobile device you haven’t been looking for. If you need some additional information and you live in Houston be sure to check out these consulting services. Encrypted Data Desktop as a Service encrypts your data, and once you have restored it, don’t worry that the device will be stolen or end up in the wrong hands. In an emergency, access to programs and files on the hosted desktop becomes an important lifesaver. It is more difficult to hack into these systems if you protect yourself by hosting your own servers. All desktop content goes to remote servers with military encryption. If you can protect yourself from outside thieves, you can avoid falling victim to internal hackers. Remember even big companies like Sony struggle to fend off hackers. The cloud is not an ideal solution because it is managed by someone else. One of the biggest advantages of DaaS is its versatility, which allows you to rent the equipment you need at any time. You can add or remove anything that is not necessary. If your provider provides IT management via a DAAS, you do not have to burden your IT staff with all systems. They also offer a 24-hour hotline if you need help. Bring Your Own Device More and more companies are implementing a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) model for their business, and desktop services (DaaS) can facilitate this process. DaaS enables your company to function from any location and device. It can reduce management hours for desktop support and increase functionality for multiple devices across the company. It also offers the convenience of a mobile workforce and is particularly suited to situations where companies are forced to operate remotely. These include companies that need to travel frequently or operate globally, for example during the COVID-19 pandemic where employees need to stay online. It increases confidence in your ability to manage and update devices in general. Those who need to work remotely can access their files and software from anywhere on any device. More comfort means higher productivity and a higher workflow. Access From Anywhere Working on a real desktop means that any malfunction can bring your business to a standstill. Downtime should no longer be the biggest fear of the week. With redundant power supplies and reliable Internet connectivity, you can access your hosted desktop from anywhere and from any device. DaaS is available 24 hours a day in case of server failures or other technical breakdowns. There are so many safety and compliance policies to keep up with that it is impossible to do much on your own. Your DaaS provider will update your service to ensure that you comply with customer data. You will no longer have to ask yourself why you or another employee bothered to upload computer updates to keep your data secure. In Today’s Uncertain World You Need Desktop Support In today’s uncertain world you need a reliable desktop setup for your employees. You want them to be able to access their desktops from their home if they can't come into the office from COVID-19. There are also security issues. A great desktop setup can ensure that your data is just as secure on a desktop setup as it is with other setups. In today's world hacking is prevalent. If the data of your customers is leaked then it can cause a big problem. Your customers might stop using your services in droves. By hiring an expert you can be sure to get the IT support for businesses that you need.




