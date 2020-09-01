Do I Need a Privacy Policy on My Website?

High profile data breaches opened the door for more conversations about how consumer data gets used online. What protections do companies have in place to keep your information secure?

Do they plan to sell it at some point? These are questions that many regulations now require companies to answer.

If you’re asking yourself, ‘do I need a privacy policy on my website?’, check out this overview of how a privacy policy keeps your business protected.

Do I Need a Privacy Policy on My Website?

The internet is a gift and a curse. On one hand, you can maximize any digital marketing investments by reaching a global audience at only a fraction of what it would cost in print.

But being able to reach people everywhere also means you have to abide by the rules of states and countries outside of where your business operates. The digital world isn’t segmented based on where people live.

What does this mean for business owners? It means that you need to be aware of which privacy regulations are in place before launching your website.

These regulations could have a severe legal impact on your business if you were ever in conflict with a customer because of a data breach or other privacy issue.

What Should a Privacy Policy Say?

Privacy policies are considered legal documents. They should explain the way your website plans to collect, process, share, store, and keep visitor information safe.

Your privacy policy needs to list the purpose of its policy and what rights users have to protect their information. Since most websites gather customer information in some way, it’s absolutely necessary to spell out your security protections.

If you’re taking payments online, like with an online store, then you can skimp on the number of privacy policies you offer. Online stores gather a customer’s IP address down to what they do during a session on your website.

Having this information on hand makes both you and the customer vulnerable to potential issues if your security is ever breached.

Where Do I Put a Privacy Policy?

It’s usually up to the web designer to decide a relevant place to put a privacy policy on your website. Some cookies notifications appear as pop-ups in compliance with the EU’s online privacy act.

But if you don’t track visitor activity, you still need a static privacy statement somewhere that is easy to read. Google requires that your privacy policy remain up to date to prove you’re compliant with recent regulations.

Make sure your web design services contract lists where your privacy policy will be placed on your website.

Privacy Policy on Website

Do I need a privacy policy on my website? If you’re asking yourself this question, the answer is a resounding yes.

You can’t do business online across state and national lines without respecting the local privacy laws. Best to cover your bases by making sure you have the necessary policies in place before launching your site to protect consumers and yourself.

