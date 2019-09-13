CMS Web Design: 5 Excellent Platforms That Your Business Should Be Using

How familiar are you with content management systems for web design? Gone are the days of coding from scratch when building a new site. Instead, a new generation is simplifying the process. They offer ease-of-use with increased flexibility and integration.

But what’s the right CMS for you? How do they differ from each other? Do you need to worry that the platform you choose now will be obsolete within a few years?

To learn more about CMS web design, keep reading. Below are five excellent platforms that will meet your business’ needs.

1. WordPress

The most popular CMS, WordPress currently powers more than 30% of the internet. That’s a testament to its power.

Combining an easy-to-use interface with easily installed plugins, WordPress’s popularity is deserved. But what really helps it rise above the competition is the growing community of third-party developers.

Thanks to its widespread use, there’s a whole industry of developers building off of, and expanding, the platform. This means that the number of themes and plugins are constantly growing, with support easy to find.

2. Drupal

With WordPress being so supported, is it worth looking at other platforms?

Absolutely.

While WordPress benefits from its community of developers, other systems have their own strengths setting them apart. Drupal is a great example of this.

With its own following of third-party developers, Drupal is a more sophisticated platform that offers greater control over design and content than WordPress does.

Its data structure is top-notch, making it more scalable than the competition. It’s also more secure, which lends itself more readily to businesses that depend on e-commerce.

The only drawback to Drupal is that its sophistication means it has a greater learning curve to master. However, Drupal consulting is available to help you build the site you need.

3. Joomla

If your business uses a lot of custom posts, such as media-heavy content, Joomla is a fantastic option. It allows for a high degree of user management, offering more flexibility than the other platforms.

Content is easily managed and tracked, with detailed analytics just a mouse-click away. Media creation is also a simple process, making Joomla an attractive alternative for businesses.

4. HubSpot

While the above platforms can satisfy many needs, they all place an emphasis on content. If your needs are based more on marketing, than HubSpot may be a better choice.

It’s easy to build and track different sales channels, with in-depth analytics on-hand. It lends itself to a robust email list that automatically updates and itself and reports on user changes.

5. Squarespace

Smaller businesses and individuals that need little more than an online storefront would do well with Squarespace. A cloud-based e-commerce platform, it lets users build professional-quality pages from a variety of templates.

Extensive customization is available for those who want, with simple solutions only a few clicks away. It doesn’t offer the complexity that some of the other platforms do, but that’s one of its advantages. It’s a great place to start if your needs are minimal.

Final Thoughts on CMS Web Design

Building and managing an online presence has never been easier. Whatever your needs, there are many options that will get your site up and running. With CMS web design, you have the tools you need not just to get started, but also to grow.

Visit the rest of our site for more small business news.