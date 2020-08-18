An Entrepreneur’s Guide to Small Business IT Support

Studies show that nearly 30 percent of small businesses have no IT support.

Every modern company uses technology in their business though. Those companies without a support network end up getting less use out of their equipment, draft employees from other jobs to handle tech support on the side, or both.

Let’s look at 5 reasons you need to have small business IT support.

1. 24/7 Technical Support

Your employees probably work outside of their normal hours. Between business travel needs, remote work, and flexible schedules, technical issues could come up at any hour of the day or night.

If you have an in-house IT team, they’re likely not available 24 hours a day. Working with a managed IT service provider gives you that flexibility.

2. Better Productivity

Your staff probably aren’t technical wizards and even if they are, spending time working out technical problems takes them away from the work you’re paying them to do.

Small business IT solutions take the load off your staff and put it in the hands of experts who can get the problem sorted out faster and more effectively.

3. Lower Cost

Hiring in-house IT staff means you need to pay their wages, insurance, benefits, and all the other costs that come with employees. And if you need more support, you have to hire more staff.

Outsourcing your IT support lets you pay a fixed monthly cost without having to worry about all the baggage that comes with hiring staff. And if your needs change, you can adjust your support contract to accommodate.

4. Increased Security

Security is a critical piece of every company’s IT structure but it’s particularly important if you handle any kind of customer data. The last thing you want is to have your company’s name in the headlines about the latest security breach.

Security is a constant whack-a-mole game. As security holes get plugged, new ones pop up. Hackers are always looking for new ways to steal your data.

Business IT services have the resources to stay up-to-date with the latest security technologies. Their expertise will help keep your data safe.

5. More Flexibility

Small business IT services give you more flexibility than in-house IT staff can. You can add services, adjust support hours, increase your support team, or any combination of these things on short notice.

If you’re deploying new equipment or launching a new promotion, increase your support resources during the rush and then go back to the normal service level when you’re done. You can’t make those kinds of changes as quickly if you’re handling your own IT.

Don’t Get Caught Without the Right Small Business IT Support

Figure out what kind of services you need and get your small business IT support in place sooner rather than later. If you try to play catch-up after a problem happens, you’ll end up spending more and could risk more serious consequences.

Was this post helpful? Be sure to check out the rest of our blog for more small business news and information.