9 Reasons Why Small Businesses Should Opt for IT Outsourcing



Now more than ever, it has become crucial to save money in an incredibly unpredictable marketplace. According to Deloitte’s 2020 global outsourcing survey, the outsourcing trend continues, and the top reason is that businesses can drive down costs. This is one of the factors that we’ll expand upon in our nine reasons why small businesses should opt for IT outsourcing. Gone are the days when outsourcing was only for big business, as the dynamics of outsourcing have dramatically changed over the last couple of decades. Plus, it’s such an accessible resource that every company should be considering it – especially with regards to their IT. Outsourced IT Support Explained One of the best things nowadays about outsourcing IT is that you get fully packaged IT support services to make use of. These sorts of services deal with nearly all aspects of your IT, so you don’t have to worry so much. They generally deal with things such as: Authentification

Security and management

Network monitoring

Data backup and recoveries

Process enforcement and execution

Data warehouse So let’s delve into how smaller enterprises can actually gain impressive benefits from outsourcing and keep an edge over the competition. 1. Reduction in Labor Costs Having your own in-house IT team can be costly given the amount of training and maintenance needed. As well, IT specialists command pretty high salaries if they’re worth their salt. For example, System Analysts can set you back over 60,000 bucks a year or more! Instead, it makes much more sense to employ a dedicated company to handle all the IT support services you need. They’ll be professional, experts in their field, and you’ll have a whole load of things less to worry about. 2. IT Costs Become Less By outsourcing your IT, you won’t need to invest in all the expensive hardware required – meaning no maintenance costs either. With IT support services, you’ll know where you stand budget-wise, and they’ll be no sudden expensive surprises that commonly occur with IT equipment. 3. Anxiety Is Reduced With a knowledge of how much you’re spending each month on an all-in-one IT service, you can reduce a lot of anxiety associated with running your own IT setup or department. Let’s face it, when you’re on a small budget and running a small business, the last thing you want to have to deal with is IT concerns. It’s much better outsourcing your IT needs so you can focus on your passion within the business. 4. You Decrease Risks It’s tough to keep track of new government regulations, new technologies, and competitors in the IT realm while running a small enterprise. By getting IT support services, your passing on the responsibility to a company that knows what they’re doing. They will also be thoroughly up-to-date in new technology and regulation changes – it’s their job. 5. You Alleviate Any Security and Compliance Issues Possibly one of the most concerning aspects of the internet now is security. Account data protection is vital in today’s world, and it’s a growing worry for customers online. Data breaches can destroy businesses. And, if you’ve only got a small budget for your business, if hackers break into your system and steal customer data, you’re going to be in big trouble! Outsource your IT security needs, and you’ll bypass any security concerns and responsibilities. 6. Become More Competitive Saving costs through outsourcing your IT needs means that you’ll have more money to spend on developing the core parts of your business. By spending loads of money conducting research and development in-house to better your IT, you might fall behind your competition and waste a ton of money in the process. The speed of bringing your products and services to the market counts more than ever. Outsourcing your IT will help your business run faster! 7. Expansion in Resources When you’re a small business on a limited budget, investing in expensive IT equipment and employees just doesn’t make sense. It’s surely wiser to outsource your IT needs. But the best part is that you’ll get a sudden expansion in all the IT resources available to you. With access to a load of new technology, your business will have the potential to flourish. 8. Keep the Flow Choosing reputable IT outsourcing services means you’ll have pretty much a guaranteed continuous flow of IT capabilities. Running your own IT setup can have nasty repercussions when things go wrong, and you have no idea how to fix them. You could end up messing up orders, losing data, and basically shutting your entire business down. 9. Embrace Innovation Choosing a dedicated IT outsourcing service means that you’ll be investing your money in people that are working to innovate that industry. Many of these service providers create their own innovative systems and platforms to make your life so much easier. Unless you’re an IT expert yourself, why not just let the pros take control and really ramp up your business digitally? For Calgary-based IT services and managed IT support professionals, check out https://www.ctechgroup.ca/top-calgary-it-services/. Why IT Outsourcing Makes Sense Hopefully, now you’ll have a much greater understanding of all the benefits you can stand to gain if you opt for IT outsourcing. It’s not rocket science to see now that entrusting highly developed and professional IT outsourcing services can give you the competitive edge you need. Plus, you will likely save a lot of money with these services. So instead of thinking about paying one or two IT guys a full salary and buying expensive equipment, just get yourself some outsourced IT support instead. Thanks for reading, and please check out our site for more business advice.



