7 Key Reasons to Use Managed IT Services for Your Business

Are you spending too much of your time making sure the technology you use everyday works?

You aren’t alone. Business owners everywhere are finding it hard to keep up with change.

Managed IT services has become the answer to that problem. The managed services market is expected to grow to a value of $282 billion by the year 2023.

Are you wondering about the benefits you will see if you use managed IT services for your business? We will cover how managed service providers will help in this post.

Below are seven reasons you should think about hiring a managed service provider today.

1. Save Money

As your company grows, you need to focus more and more and your IT infrastructure.

This growth means buying more licenses, hardware, and infrastructure tools. If you handle everything in-house, you will need staff to manage things, and you will need to manage the IT team.

You can’t get away with software licenses and hardware, but you can offset the need for an IT staff by outsourcing the heavy lifting.

Hiring a managed IT provider means you don’t have to pay the salary of an entire department. Your IT provider will also provide you an on-demand service. You don’t have to pay for a staff that doesn’t have enough work to do throughout the day.

This flexibility helps you control your IT costs as you grow.

2. Focus on Your Core Business

You are good at what you do. But the more that pulls you away from your core competency, the less you can build your business.

Allowing another company to handle your technology needs means you can keep your focus on your business.

You don’t need to manage a team, make a technology plan yourself, or sit through meetings all day about how you should be planning your infrastructure.

Let a team of expert handle it for you, so you can focus on what you do best.

3. Get Help 24/7

People will stay after hours to get work done, and they need a support system in place in the case of emergencies. If you keep regular work hours, then you don’t want to be disturbed every time something small happens in the office.

A managed IT service can provide 24/7 support for your staff. Instead of getting a call in the evening or the middle of the night, your service provider receives the request.

They will have staff available during all hours of the day.

4. Cybersecurity Protection

Cybercrime is a growing problem and isn’t going to slow down any time soon. With more devices becoming connected, hackers have more opportunity than ever to take advantage.

The FBI internet crime statistics show that 2018 saw $2.7 billion in damages because of internet crime.

If you don’t have a plan to protect yourself from hackers, you’re opening yourself up to significant losses.

Managed IT services can provide this for you. They know the best way to structure your infrastructure to prevent attacks.

They can also monitor your work network at all times. Your network will always be looking for attacks to stop.

But hackers can still breach your company, even if you take all the proper steps. What happens next will determine how badly an attack will affect you. A managed service will help develop a plan to help you recover from any attacks.

5. Backup and Disaster Planning

Are you taking care of your data correctly?

If you don’t have a system in place to manage your data, you are setting yourself up to lose if there is a disaster that causes you to lose your information.

A good data management policy needs a backup and recovery plan.

A managed services provider will help you put backup systems in place that will store your data in several locations. This redundancy removes a single point of failure. You will have several recovery options when you go down this route.

Your disaster plan will inform you of the action steps to take if a data loss occurs.

A good plan will prioritize vital systems you need to restore first. This type of policy will minimize downtime that would otherwise cost you money.

6. Get the Latest Technology

With how fast technology changes these days, it’s hard to keep up with everything.

Even if you decide to keep up with the latest trends yourself, you might end up spending more time on tech than your business.

This won’t fly if you want to grow.

You can count on a managed service to keep up with the latest trends. They can stay up to date on developments in your industry and provide you a playbook containing the things you need to know.

An IT service will also have access to experts in other fields.

These are fields that cost a lot for access to the top talent. You can skip the hiring process and get instant access to the expertise you need.

7. Help Managing Vendors

Most businesses today make use of a lot of software. It can be time-consuming to keep track of all your licenses and points of contact for everything.

An IT company will handle this all for you.

IT companies form relationships with the best vendors in the industry. They can handle all your licenses and contracts for you. In some cases, they might even be able to get you discounts.

They also know who to call when you need support.

When you aren’t experienced with the technical side of things, it can be hard to ask for help. Your provider knows who to call to get the answers needed to fix whatever problem comes up.

Make Sure You Use Managed IT Services for Your Business

You don’t have to spend all your time making sure your tech works. When you use managed IT services for your business, you are bringing on a partner that will help you keep your business running.

Find a managed service today to learn what they can do for your company.

