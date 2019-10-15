6 Types Of Businesses That Need WordPress Services For Their Websites

Does your site rely on WordPress to function? About a third of all websites online use WordPress on the backend to function.

There are many reasons why. WordPress is easy to use, and you can create the basics of a new site in just a few minutes.

The one thing that you need to do is maintain it. That’s where WordPress services can help. Read on to discover which industries can benefit the most from WordPress services and how you can hire one.

What Are WordPress Services?

Even though WordPress is easy to use right out of the box, there’s a lot to know about the technical side of it.

If you’re not skilled in cybersecurity, maintenance, SEO, or customizing your site, you can take the time to develop those skills, but you could miss out on opportunities to grow your business.

WordPress services can build a website for you. Sure, you can do it yourself, but if you need more complicated work done, why not have that work done for you?

Businesses That Can Benefit From WordPress Services

There are a number of businesses and industries that have special requirements. These businesses can benefit from hiring WordPress services to build and manage their sites.

1. eCommerce Businesses

At the top of the list are eCommerce businesses. It takes a lot to create a shopping cart, set up secure payment systems, and make sure each product page looks great.

You also have to comply with security regulations and PCI payment standards. These are probably issues beyond your paygrade. Instead, focus on driving traffic to your site and let professionals build a great site experience for you.

2. Health Industries

Whether you’re a doctor’s office or a health club, hiring WordPress services is a great move.

Health clubs have complicated backends that are reserved for members only. This is where members can see their account information and purchase personal training or schedule classes. This takes a long time to build out, especially if your club has thousands of members.

Instead, rely on WordPress services to build the site for you.

For healthcare professionals, it’s your duty to comply with HIPPA. You also have to have a way for patients to schedule appointments. Instead of building these systems yourself, hire someone to do it for you.

3. Financial Industries

It’s no secret that the financial industry is heavily regulated. Banks and financial advisors have to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley, which is the law that governs how data is managed.

You need to make sure that your entire online presence — including your website — complies. You are also likely to have special customizations that require specialized knowledge and services for your website.

4. Government Contractors

Speaking of security and regulations, if you’re a government contactor, you need to make sure your website and systems are secure.

It’s required by the General Services Administration, which oversees government contracts. This can be a huge source of revenue for your business, and you don’t want to risk it because you decided to build your website yourself.

5. Bloggers

WordPress started out as a blogging platform. Therefore, it should be simple to leverage the platform to create a blog. While that is true, you also have to think in the long-term.

What if you want to monetize your blog in the future? You want to have your site set up to sell product downloads, courses, or even a membership site. It’s the same if you wanted to sell advertising space or join an ad network. Your site needs to fit within certain specs to qualify.

You know how to start a blog and write great content. You can use WordPress services in order to do more complex work, like setting up payment and shopping cart systems.

Similar to having an eCommerce site, your blog will be ready to meet payment and information security standards.

6. Any Business with a Website

For businesses that don’t fall into these industries, does that mean you shouldn’t have WordPress services to build your website? Not at all.

You have spent a lot of time and energy building up your brand. You want to take that a step further by making sure that your website reflects the brand experience. If it falls short, there’s a good chance you’ll lose customers.

You want your website to be fast, mobile-friendly, and look great. You can figure out how to do it on your own, or you can hire someone to do it for you. That gives you the freedom and flexibility to focus on building your business.

How to Hire WordPress Services

Does it make sense to hire a professional to help you with your website? As you can see, any business can benefit from WordPress services.

But how can you go about hiring the right professional for your business? Here are some basic tips to follow.

You want to start out with your needs and your budget. Make a note of what customizations your project needs. Do you need an eCommerce store? Do you need a well-designed site that works on all devices?

It’s important that you have specific requirements in advance. Failing to communicate your needs can cause delays in your project and cost you more in the long run.

Once you know your needs and your budget, ask for referrals for different providers. You’ll want to check out their reviews and their portfolios.

Take the time to interview them to make sure that you will work well together.

Get Help with Your WordPress Site

WordPress is well-known for its ease of use. That’s one of the main reasons why so many people flock to it time and time again. You can build a basic site out of the box. Your business and your site’s visitors will need more than a basic site.

WordPress services can deliver all of the customizations and structure you need to have a thriving online presence. It especially helps industries that have special security requirements or need to find a way to sell products and services, which will boost revenue.

That turns out to be just about every business.

Do you want more tips to help you increase revenue? Check out this blog often for more helpful business tips.