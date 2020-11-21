5 Home Page Layout Tips for Your Business Website

Are you willing to give up 88% of your returning visitors? If you don’t provide a great home page experience to your visitors, that’s what will happen.

Your home page layout plays a significant role in the success of your business website. Follow the five website design tips below to optimize your home page for success.

1. Prioritize Above-the-Fold Content

You have a limited amount of time to grab someone’s attention when they visit your website. If people can’t immediately understand the value your website has, you’re going to lose many visitors.

Crafting the content people see as soon as they land on your website is critical to keep people on your pages longer. Use your above-the-fold content to inform people about what your website does and how it will help them.

2. Embrace Whitespace

Website designs used to be cluttered. Webmasters tried to pack as much information as they could on a page to inform users. With how sparse attention is today, that isn’t possible anymore.

Adding whitespace to your design allows your users to focus on only your website’s most critical information. Include it in your website design so your users can find what they’re looking for without digging through irrelevant content.

3. Optimize for Multiple Screen Sizes

We live in a mobile world. You can’t get away with designing your website for desktop users anymore. With so many people accessing the internet from smartphones, your site will look horrible for visitors with smaller screens.

Embracing a mobile-first design will help you cater to people on all devices. This kind of web design looks at your visitors’ screen size and changes the design to fit their screens.

4. Skip the Sidebar

Sidebars are a common element for many website designs. They offer more information for the user and help them get around. However, try to avoid using a sidebar when building a website home page.

A sidebar will take up valuable real estate on your front page that can be used to inform users about your website. Your primary goal with the front page should be to convince people that your site can provide people what they’re looking for. Focus on the content that makes that argument.

5. Create a Focused Call-to-Action

You’ve only won half the battle when you convince someone to consume your content. The chances are that your website has a goal of getting your visitors to take action. It’s hard for people to do that when they don’t know what you want them to do.

A call-to-action is a simple website design element that pushes people to do something. It can be anything from filling out a contact form to signing up for an email list.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Your Home Page Layout

With so many websites on the internet, you can’t afford to publish a home page layout that doesn’t provide visitors what they’re looking for. Use the tips above to improve your user experience and keep people coming back to your website.

If you want to learn more about making the most of your website, head back to our blog. Our tips will help you get the most from every website visitor.