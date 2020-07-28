5 Benefits of Having a Mobile Website for Small Businesses

Today, it seems like everyone has a smartphone or some sort of device capable of accessing the internet. Due to this, the demand for companies to have an online presence has never been greater.

According to research from Clutch, 46 percent of small businesses still don’t have a website. Of those who had a website, 23 percent were not mobile-friendly.

Mobile traffic is a significant part of generating leads for small businesses and should be on the top of the priority list.

Keep reading this guide to learn the benefits of having a mobile website and how it can help grow your business.

1. Search Engine Optimization

First, with the presence of a mobile website, you will significantly increase your chances of being found through a basic search engine.

Google regularly updates its algorithms, and a few years back included an update that rewards mobile-friendly websites by increasing their rank. An increased rank allows small businesses to become more visible on search engines, leading to increased awareness.

SEO is becoming an essential part of many businesses’ mobile marketing strategy and should be considered a priority. According to a study from PEW research, 91 percent of adults use a search engine to look up information.

2. Engage Consumers

Above all else, having a mobile website will please your customers and will also allow for more consumers to find you.

Not surprisingly, 81 percent of Americans now own a smartphone, and it can be assumed at least a portion of them will be searching for information on their phones, leading them directly to you.

Having a mobile site will yield a faster loading time as well, which can lead to a lower bounce rate, as users prefer websites that load instantly.

3. Boosts Social Media

You can think of a mobile website as complementing your social media presence. The reason being most social media users are using a mobile device, and it is much easier to share information between the two.

You will notice many mobile websites have a direct link to their social media accounts. Social media is an excellent way to generate awareness and engage users from all over.

Sharing information across the platforms can be an effective way to target an audience and generate awareness around the brand.

4. Increased Time Spent on Site

One of the main objectives of having a website is to have users spend time and money on there.

If you don’t have a mobile website by now, you are missing out on an excellent opportunity. Having a mobile-friendly site allows for purchasing with mobile devices, which is becoming the preferred method of buying.

5. Competitive Advantage

As individuals look up information pertaining to your business, they will come across your information instead of the competitors, leading to more opportunity and growth.

Having a digital presence will help increase your return on investment (ROI) and will also get your business ready for the future of technology.

Having a digital presence will help increase your return on investment (ROI) and will also get your business ready for the future of technology.

Wondering What Else a Mobile Website Can Do for Your Small Business?

Having a mobile website is no longer an option. With increasing competition and a migration of shoppers moving online, it can be considered essential.

Having a mobile-friendly website will position your business for the future and help establish your place in the industry.

