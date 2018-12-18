4 Reasons You Need IT Support for Small Business Operations

More than a third of customers state that trust is an essential part of who they choose to give their business to.

That trust is harder to earn in the digital age. Competition fiercer than ever and consumer data more vulnerable than it has ever been.

Regardless of the quality of your business or the size of your budget, there is one step you can take to ensure your trustworthiness to clients and consumers. IT support for small business is that step. IT support can upgrade your digital platforms, protect your valuable data, and keep your business running at peak productivity.

Not sure if you want to make room in the budget for IT staff? Read on to find out why your small business can’t exist without it.

Essential Security Measures

Small businesses are more likely to find themselves the targets of hacking attempts. Often, these companies don’t have the heavyweight security that larger ones do.

Target, Sony, LinkedIn, and others have dealt with major breaches in their security. While a company may never be 100% safe from breaches, tighter security measures significantly decrease the risk.

IT experts maintain your hardware and cybersecurity, performing regular audits to protect you.

While IT departments are no small expense, the alternative is a significant loss from security breaches. Whether you hire an in-house team or outsource your Managed IT Services, protecting yourself and your clients will also protect your profits in the long run.

Maximize Productivity

With a small number of employees, small businesses depend on their staff to be efficient.

Downtime due to technical malfunction can cause significant productivity losses. Company computers, smartphones, networks, and other tech can, and do, fail. When this happens, who fixes your tech infrastructure, and how long does it take?

IT departments can perform these crucial maintenance and repair tasks to get your employees back on track. They make sure your employees have the support they need at their fingertips to perform their jobs with maximum efficiency.

New Tech Integration and Updates

New software and hardware upgrades can be confusing and time-consuming. When market standards change due to advancements like chip cards or consumer protection laws? Skilled IT professionals make old systems integrate with the new.

Without IT departments, you may lag behind on adopting and integrating the newest tech. Your team will troubleshoot and monitor these new systems to keep them running efficiently. They can also make recommendations on new services based on your specific needs.

Managing Storage and Analytics

The real bread and butter of many businesses is data, and you need a system for management and protection of that data. IT teams are responsible for setting up and managing your databases. Their services include storing your employee records, company files, and client information.

Without IT, you’re left to maintain these databases on your own. If you want safe, secure cloud storage and skilled database maintenance, you need IT professionals.

IT Support For Small Business: It’s Essential

IT support is not about the cost; it’s about being cost-effective. Simply put, staying ahead of the curve on technology can mean the difference between successful growth and stagnancy.

IT support for small business means less time working on problems and more time getting work done. In the case of a security breach or network failure, your loss in time, trust, and resources could cost you far more than the price of employing an IT team.

