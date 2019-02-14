4 Important Reasons Why You Need Custom CRM Software for Your Business

Over half of today’s consumers say that they have no problem with paying a bit more for a product or a service if they know they’ll get superior customer service.

You can translate this statistic into serious profits for your company — but only if you start thinking about how you can improve your overall level of customer service now.

You want first-time customers to be impressed with the way you do things. You also want your current customers to keep coming back.

One of the best ways to not only keep your customers happy but ensure that everyone on your team is on the same page when it comes to your clients’ accounts?

Invest in custom CRM software.

But why is building a CRM from so important, and what exactly is CRM in the first place?

Keep on reading this post to find out.

What Is Custom CRM Software?

Before we get into the benefits of custom CRM solutions, let’s do a quick review of what CRM means first.

CRM is short for “Customer Relationship Management.” This means that the goal of customizable CRM software is for your company to improve and streamline its relationships with customers.

In other words?

We’re far away from the era of the customer rolodex with handwritten notes about past orders and personalities. Now, we need a digital to manage what we know about customers.

Custom CRM software from bitbean and other companies ensures that your departments are on the same page when it comes to account activity, orders, needs, past complaints, and other kinds of real-time data.

It actually allows you to personalize the customer relationship experience better than ever before.

So, what else can it do?

Read on to find out.

1. Better Overall Customer Relationships

The biggest benefit of custom CRM software?

Better relationships between you and your clients. You’ll know when they need to refill their orders, the kinds of products they’re the most interested in, personal notes, their birthdays, and even the sales reps they usually work with.

You’ll also get access to invaluable consumer data that helps you to improve your sales pitches, your marketing strategies, and even the kinds of services and products you sell in the first place.

2. Improved Communication Between Teams

When your employees aren’t on the same page, the customer often suffers. After all, no one wants to receive the exact same pitch twice, or get multiple follow-up calls in one day.

Customizable CRM software ensures that agents have access to the same real-time data. Any updates and changes are instantly saved within the software — so you can eliminate crossed wires and boost productivity in the process.

You can also control which members of your team are able to access specific information stored by the CRM software. This means increased privacy and security.

It also helps you to be certain that you’re not violating any compliance issues, like the Do Not Call List, for example.

3. A Look into What’s Not Working

In addition to telling you what’s going right with your customers — and which kinds of products and services are selling the most?

When you build your own CRM, you’ll also have a better shot at figuring out where the gaps in your budget are coming from.

You can get rid of those expensive manual errors, figure out what’s slowing things down in the buying process, and even understand a better time of the day to contact your clients.

CRM software also allows you to track your employee performance.

This way, you can easily identify leaders, and understand which members of your team need help — and the areas in which they need it.

If something did go wrong somewhere in the process?

CRM software can make it easier for you to know exactly when and where it happened.

4. Creates More Selling Opportunities

Let’s face it: for many of us, the thought of cold calling is a complete nightmare.

What if there was a more efficient way to improve your revenue? What if, instead of focusing entirely on acquiring new customers, you could focus more on getting more out of your current customer base?

CRM software can make that happen.

Because you’ll have a much better understanding of your average customer profile — and of your specific customers — up-selling and cross-selling becomes a whole lot easier.

Because you’ll have a more complete picture of a customer’s buying history, you’ll be able to make stronger product or service recommendations. This way, the customer will realize that you’re not trying to squeeze every last dollar out of them.

Instead, you’re making valuable suggestions to them about how what you have to offer can improve their life.

This is an awesome way to increase your overall level of customer loyalty. This attention to detail is also what makes your clients suggest your services to others.

Ready to Make Custom CRM Software a Part of Your Business?

From helping you to identify the standout members of your team to making you aware of future selling opportunities, there is no shortage of benefits that custom CRM software has to offer.

Of course, it’s also far from the only way to improve your current relationships with your customers.

You can implement better customer surveys, talk to your team members about where you might be missing the mark, and understand the best way to respond to negative feedback.

We’re here to help you learn how to do all of that and more — so bookmark our blog to make sure you don’t miss out.