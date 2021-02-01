4 Benefits of Cloud Migration Your Business Should Consider



The growth of cloud computing has been nothing short of astronomical. Heck, the cloud was barely even a ‘thing’ 10 years ago. Yet the industry was worth a staggering $150 billion by the end of last year! That rapid expansion hasn’t happened by chance either. Migrating to the cloud presents a host of advantages that businesses have been quick to latch onto. Want to find out all about them to see if you can leverage them too? Read on for 4 key benefits of cloud migration that your business should consider in 2021. 1. Ease of Access Switch to the cloud and you can bid farewell to filing cabinets and hard-drives. Everything would be online instead! Paper files are replaced by digital ones, which are all stored, accessed, and edited on online platforms. The result? You’re no longer confined to a certain location or device. As long as there’s an internet connection, you can work from anywhere in the world and maintain access to the same information. 2. Increased Productivity Think of how much time you’d save if you didn’t have to search through physical folders, filing cabinets, and paper piles for info. Cloud migration means everything’s in one place, at all times, and a few clicks away! People could get back to their actual roles instead of conducting manual searches throughout the day. Cloud-based working promotes teamwork and collaboration too. For example, you can edit files in real-time and different departments can access them all at once. This streamlines operations and translates to a further boost in productivity. 3. Cost Efficiency of Cloud Migration Think about how much it costs to pay for your own IT infrastructure. From servers to data centers, the overheads involved can put a serious strain on your budget- especially for SMBs. That all changes when you use the cloud though. All of a sudden, you no longer need that expensive physical infrastructure. You simply pay a third-party provider a set fee- and only pay for the services you need. 4. Scalability of Cloud Computing Investing in your own computing systems is risky for fast-growing businesses. You could pay through the nose for IT infrastructure that rapidly becomes unfit for purpose. And you can expect additional expense and operational interruptions if you wish to upgrade them. In reality, you need an IT solution that can scale up (or down) to meet your needs at every turn, which is exactly what you get with cloud computing. Migrate to the cloud and you’re only ever an email away from accessing more storage space. Remember These Benefits of Cloud Migration Are you thinking of migrating your business to the cloud? Well, we don’t blame you! It might seem like a major switch, but the benefits of cloud migration more than justify the change. With any luck, the advantages that we’ve highlighted here will have demonstrated why that’s the case. Keep them in mind and you should feel far more confident in the decision. Would you like to read more articles like this one? Search ‘cloud’ on the website now.



