Why Get Solar: 5 Top Benefits of Solar Power

Did you know that there’s enough solar power in the United States to give energy to around 12 million homes? This surge in solar energy is great news as we fight for cleaner air across America.

Are you wondering why you should invest in solar panels? Keep reading to learn about some of the top benefits of solar power.

1. It’s Cheaper

You can’t beat the fact that solar power is way cheaper than old-fashioned electricity.

The average electric bill is about $120 a month but with solar panels, that could be reduced. The amount of savings can vary widely and depends on the size, orientation, and overall efficiency of the solar panels you invest in.

This solar-savings calculator can help you get a better idea based on the size of your roof and the amount of shade it gets.

2. It Pays for Itself

Some people are a bit turned off by the price of solar panels, but you have to see it as an investment that pays for itself.

In fact, solar panels are becoming more and more affordable. Although it depends, the average cost of a 5-kilowatt system is around $10,000. In the past, you would have to pay around 5 times that much.

As an added bonus, homes with solar panels usually sell for more.

You should check with solar power companies to see what kind of solar panels they can offer you based on your budget.

3. It Gives You Energy Independence

Electric companies have the power to set their prices without any consent from the consumers. However, one of the best benefits of solar panels is that they give you energy independence.

Instead of having to pay whatever the outdated electric companies ask, you can rely on the consistency of your new and improved solar energy bill.

Not to mention, if a blackout were to occur in your city, it wouldn’t even affect your home because of your independence.

4. It’s Clean Energy

Climate change is the single greatest threat that humanity has ever faced. When it comes to solar energy benefits, the most important for environmentalists is that it produces clean energy.

You can have peace of mind knowing that you’re doing your part to keep the planet livable for future generations.

5. You Could Get Tax Breaks

Although taxes are supposed to be one of the sure things in life, solar panels could allow you to get one or more tax breaks.

Depending on where you live, you could qualify for federal, state, or local tax breaks.

The federal solar tax credit, for instance, allows you to reduce your income tax on a dollar-matching basis. In 2020, homeowners are able to claim 26% off their federal taxes.

Ready to Reap the Benefits of Solar Power?

Now that you’ve learned all about the top benefits of solar power, you have every reason to invest in clean energy.

Do you want to stay up to date on everything related to technology, entertainment, and much more? All you have to do is bookmark our site and keep reading!