How To Create an Instagram Ad for Your Business



Posting content on your business’ social media platform may be quite frustrating, especially if no one reacts to it. It may sometimes feel like you’re communicating with people who can’t hear you. For this reason, it’s essential to create a well-thought-out marketing strategy for different social media platforms, including Instagram. Marketing your business’s products and services on Instagram is a great move, especially if you’re looking to increase sales or attract new clients. However, most brands don’t know how to create an Instagram Ad. Creating an Ad on Instagram will help you reach our target audience. This is thanks to the one billion people on Instagram worldwide, making it relatively easy to find your target audience. So how do you create an Ad on Instagram? Read on below to find out the A-Z of Instagram Ad creation. How Does an Instagram Advert Work? Today, creating adverts on Instagram is easier than ever. You can learn how to do it on the Facebook advertising platform. This helps you get maximum control of your advert, your target audience, and how it looks. With this self-service Facebook advert tool, you will be posting the advert from your business account, unlike in paid Instagram ads. Some of the pros of using the Ads Manager include: It allows you to choose your target audience

Powerful reporting tool allowing you to take maximum control

It’s a self-service platform

It’s easy to use

Affordable pricing When advertising on Instagram, you have two options; create an advert through the Facebook Advertisements Manager or promote one of your Instagram posts by turning it into an advert. Promoting a post is similar to the Boost icon on Facebook. Thus, you will only customize your post and determine the amount you want to spend, your target audience, and where the Ad should send users after clicking on your post. On the other hand, creating an Ad using the Facebook Adverts Manager will help you launch a more specified advertisement campaign across Facebook and Instagram. Whatever method you choose, your Ad campaign will significantly affect your target audience’s purchasing behavior. According to a study, Instagram is reported to influence the purchasing decision of over 80% of its users. This means that the users decided to buy something after seeing it advertised on Instagram. Therefore, if you’re not keen to include Instagram in your digital marketing strategy, you will be missing out on a significant opportunity. How to Create an Instagram Ad Facebook and Instagram are connected. Thus, it’s easier to use the Facebook Advertisement Manager to launch your Instagram Ads campaign. Thanks to its incredible power that allows you to modify your Instagram Ads and choose your target audience, it’s one of today’s most powerful social media marketing tools. You can also use it to track the metrics and performance of your Ads and define your ad’s primary objective. However, you will need to have a business Facebook account that’s directly connected to your Instagram business page. You will also need to link the business page to your Instagram account. If you don’t know how to do that, below are steps to help you: Launch the Facebook Business Page

Go to the Page Settings icon, choose then click on Instagram

Check for a blue button written” Connect Account “

Fill in your Instagram page’s details

Click on the “Save” icon After linking these two platforms, you can now create an Instagram Ad from the Facebook Ads Manager. However, you will still need to learn how to use the platform. If you’re a beginner, follow the below steps: 1. Determine Your Objective Instagram Ad creation is an easy process. However, you will need to know your objective for running that Ad. Do you need more followers and likes, increased sales, or you’re looking for more engagement? You can start by opening the Facebook Ads Manager platform. Then, click a green-colored button written “+ Create” in the “Campaigns” stub. Then, select between Quick Creation and Guided Creation. If you’re new and would like a detailed guide on setting up your Ad campaign, you should choose the Guided Creation. However, if your main objective is to increase the number of likes on your posts, ensure you also check out automatic Instagram likes services. These are paid services that offer business owners and influencers a ton of likes on their Instagram content to increase user engagement. 2. Give Your Campaign a Name After determining your ad’s objective, now it’s time to give the campaign a name. Most people prefer using general terms and phrases such as “Advert 1” or “Campaign 1.” However, it’s advisable also to include some unique elements related to your campaign in the name. For instance, you may include the creative and the target audience in your campaign name. This will help you identify the campaign easily in the future when you’re checking its metrics and measuring its performance. Additionally, you should also consider testing different Ad campaigns to check which works best. Check out different strategies and Ad variations and settle for the best-performing one. You can do this through A/B testing. 3. Set a Schedule and a Budget for the Ad This is where you choose your budget and the length of the campaign. The first question you need to answer is how much money you’re willing to spend. In this category, you should also consider choosing between manual setup and Campaign Budget Optimization. The Ad Manager added the Campaign Budget Optimization feature to help marketers optimize their budgets and get the most out of the Ad campaign. This feature will pinpoint the Ads and creative performing better than the rest and reallocate the budget to them. At the same time, it will also ensure your campaign aligns with the bid caps and your budget limits on each Instagram advert. If this is your first-time launching Instagram business ads, you may want to stick to the Campaign Budget Optimization option. That’s because it will help you spend the least amount of money per conversion. Additionally, you can also decide to select a lifetime or a daily budget. Choosing the daily budget option allows you to allocate a daily budget, and your Ad will continuously run for that particular day, spending the pre-allocated amount in your budget. On the other hand, a lifetime budget helps you choose a time limit and allocate a budget. This way, your advert will run for the given timeframe while spending the pre-set budget. 4. Determine Your Ads’ Target Audience This is where all the fun is. Determining your target audience helps you reach the individuals who are interested in your products. Instead of your Ad appearing to every Instagram user, some of whom may not be interested in your products and services, targeted advertising allows you to narrow down this number. The Ads Manager allows you to choose your target audience based on their demographics, behaviors, location and shared interests. For instance, if you are selling children’s shoes in Seattle, your primary target will be parents who are likely to purchase shoes for their kids around Seattle. When determining your target audience, you may include their area of residence, which is Seattle, then under the Detailed Targeting button, you may choose “fashion.” After choosing your target audience, you may also be given an additional option to target your Custom Audiences. Such audiences are general users who have previously been to your website or Instagram page. It can also be past clients who have engaged with your brand, and their contact information is still on your phone. 5. Select the Right Advert Placement The Facebook Ads Manager has two Ad placement options. These include manual placement and automatic placement. The manual placement will give you the freedom to manually select the properties and where you would like your Instagram Ad to be placed. On the other hand, the Automatic placement option will display the Ad automatically on different properties depending on the one that works best. When creating an Ad for your Instagram, ensure you select the manual Ad placement. Then click on any boxes that offer you Instagram Ads properties. 6. Finish by Picking a Format After following all the above instructions, your last step to creating an Instagram Ad is picking your Ad format, writing an Ad Copy, and uploading a creative. The available formats include Single Image or Video, Collection, or Carousel. Ensure you choose the correct format based on your Ads campaign and your target audience. Then, upload the relevant content for the campaign and include a well-written descriptive caption. Additionally, remember to select the right Ad size for your campaign. This is essential because the Facebook Ads Manager may reject your creative if it has the wrong size. Ensure you check the acceptable content dimensions on different Instagram posts before posting your ad. Now You Know How to Create an Instagram Ad Instagram Ads will boost your business, increase engagement and boost your sales. Now that you know how to create an Instagram Ad using the Facebook Ad Manager platform, you will have an opportunity to increase your brand’s visibility. However, don’t forget to track your Ads performance. By using the Facebook Ads Manager, you can track your Ads and analyze their performance. This will help you know the type of content your target clients would like to see and what products they prefer more. Did you like this article? Check out other posts on our website for more informative tips.



