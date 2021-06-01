10 Tips on Boosting Instagram Marketing for Your Business



Over 4.66 billion people around the globe use the internet. Meanwhile, half the world uses social media, too. With a strong social media marketing strategy, you can reach your customers online with ease. You can generate brand awareness, draw more people to your business, and set yourself up for growth and success. It’s not enough to start posting on Instagram, though. Instead, you need a plan. Here are 10 tips that can help with boosting Instagram marketing for your business. With these tips, you can engage and interest your target audience. As you generate more engagement, you can draw even more people to your brand in the future. Ready to stand out from your competitors online? Get started with these 10 tips for developing a strong Instagram marketing strategy today! 1. Set Goals Before rushing to start marketing with Instagram, take a moment to establish your goals. What do you want to accomplish with your Instagram marketing strategy? For example, you might want to highlight your distinct value to stand out from your competitors. Maybe you want to generate more brand awareness and recognition. After all, consumers won’t choose your business unless they realize you exist. You might also want to set goals to: Establish your credibility in the industry

Position yourself as a thought leader

Boost brand trust and loyalty

Attract more followers

Generate more traffic to your website

Increase leads and conversion on your site

Boost sales

Improve your ROI Once you determine your goals, you can use the latest Instagram features to accomplish those goals. For example, if you want to build your credibility, start creating thought leadership videos. You can showcase your experience and expertise, which could help consumers trust you. Building brand trust could encourage more people to shop from your store, too. Are you interested in boosting sales and improving your ROI? Try creating Shoppable Instagram posts instead. Consumers can shop straight from their app without leaving your posts. Once you establish your goals, start building your Instagram marketing strategy. Make a list of tactics that can help you accomplish each goal. Then, set a key performance indicator (KPI) for each tactic. For example, you can measure sales, new followers, likes, or comments. Your KPIs can help you measure your progress. If you’re not meeting your goals, take the time to adjust your Instagram marketing strategy with new ideas! 2. Gather Research If you want to start boosting Instagram marketing success, take the time to gather research. Gathering research can help you make informed decisions for your Instagram marketing strategy. Otherwise, the tactics you choose might not appeal to your target audience. First, determine who your customers are. Learn as much as you can about your customers, including their: Age

Gender

Location

Language

Education

Household income

Marital status

Buying behaviors

Online behaviors

Pain points

Interests

Hobbies Determine which influencers they’re following on Instagram, too. Then, consider your competition. Which brands are your customers already following? Take a look at the content your competitors make for their Instagram marketing strategy. Determine how that content is different from the content on their other social media platforms. For example, your competitors might exclusively use Reels and Stories on Instagram. Researching your competitors can help you identify opportunities and challenges. For example, maybe your competitors aren’t cross-promoting. Consider sharing your TikTok content on Instagram. You could draw more people to both social media platforms through cross-promotion. Look at the types of posts your competitors are creating, too. Which posts gain the most engagement? Wondering “can people see when you look at their instagram?” Check out the guide to find out. Don’t copy your competitors. Instead, look for ways to make your own spin on every strategy. 3. Keep Up With Trends New social media marketing trends and Instagram features pop up all the time. If you want to remain relevant with your customers, keep track of the latest trends. For example, you might want to start using Instagram Reels this year. Reels are Instagram’s response to quick TikTok videos. Create challenges for your followers. Don’t forget to cross-promote between platforms, too. Otherwise, consider creating more video content this year. Videos are engaging and a great way to promote your brand. You can create different types of videos, including: Tutorials/how-tos

Q&A sessions

Company culture videos

Employee takeover videos

Interviews

Behind-the-scenes

Vlogs

Webinars

Testimonials Video content now dominates IP traffic and overall Internet traffic growth. In fact, videos represent 80% of all video traffic. If you’re not creating videos, you’re missing a chance to engage your audience! Keeping up with the latest Instagram features and trends will help you remain relevant in front of your target audience. 4. Boost Engagement As you start boosting Instagram marketing for your business, focus on generating more engagement, too. First, take a look at your current Instagram marketing strategy. Which posts are already successful? Which ones tend to fall flat? You can use your existing data to make more informed decisions regarding your updated Instagram marketing strategy. Over 70% of people who have great experiences with brands on social media will recommend that brand to another. Get people excited about your brand! You can build a buzz and start boosting brand awareness. Make sure to remain proactive. For example, you can spark two-way conversations with your followers. Ask questions and keep the conversation going. As people ask you questions, make sure to respond. Show customers you’re there to help. Faster responses can show customers you’re improving your customer service. 5. Create Better Content One of the key methods for improving your Instagram marketing strategy is to create better content. If you’re not creating wow-worthy content, people won’t engage with your brand. First, determine what questions your customers are asking. What are they curious about? Then, create content that can answer their questions. You can use keyword research from your search engine optimization (SEO) strategy to determine what questions people are asking. Try reformatting your SEO blog posts for social media, too. You can boost your SEO ranking and generate social media engagement at the same time. Experiment with different forms of content this year. For example, you can create polls and quizzes using Instagram Stories. Polls and quizzes are a great way to boost engagement. You can also use the answers you gather to make more informed decisions about your marketing strategy. Try spotlighting your customers by creating user-generated content (UGC) this year, too. UGC can help you leverage brand trust. People who are on the fence about your brand will see other people already love and trust your business. Then, you can encourage new customers to give you a shot. Once you start posting, review your data to determine which pieces of content your followers love most. 6. Set a Schedule As you start using these tips for boosting Instagram marketing, try to remain organized. Use a social media marketing scheduler. For example, you can use Hootsuite to schedule your posts in advance. Make sure to review the data to determine the best day and time to post online. That way, you can appear when your customers are on Instagram. 7. Consider Your Hashtags The hashtags you use in each post can help expand your reach, too. Try to avoid broad, vague hashtags. Instead, focus on hashtags your customers are following. You can look at the hashtags your competitors are using in their posts to determine which hashtags are already effective. Creating a branded hashtag for your business, too. Then, encourage people to use that hashtag when they post about your brand. You can use social listening to determine when people mention your business. Then, you can gather more UGC for your Instagram marketing strategy. 8. Find Influencers Try to find one or two influencers who already have a strong following on Instagram. Then, ask them to promote your brand. Working with influencers can boost your brand’s reach online. It also allows you to leverage the influencer’s existing credibility. 9. Remain Authentic and Transparent As you start creating posts for your new Instagram marketing strategy, try to remain authentic to your brand. Remain honest and transparent with customers, too. For example, you can give them a behind-the-scenes look into your business. Show customers you have nothing to hide. Remaining transparent could help brand trust grow. In time, trust might develop into loyalty. Brand loyalty can help you retain long-term customers. In fact, loyalty is sometimes worth 10 times as much as a single purchase. Retaining loyal customers could boost your ROI. 10. Keep Adjusting As you start using these tips for boosting Instagram marketing success, take the time to review your data. Determine which tactics are working with your target audience in mind. Which posts get them buzzing about your brand? Use the data you gather to make more informed decisions regarding your future campaigns. Don’t forget to keep up with the latest trends while you’re at it. Stronger Social Skill: 10 Tips for Boosting Instagram Marketing in 2021 Don’t miss a chance to reach more customers online! Instead, use these 10 tips for boosting Instagram marketing in 2021. With these tips, you can expand your reach and keep people engaged in your brand. With a strong Instagram marketing strategy, you can boost your business in no time!




