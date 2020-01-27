Should I Drive for Uber? 5 Things to Know Before Signing Up

You may be asking “Should I drive for Uber?”

Driving for Uber might seem like a good way to make a little cash, but how does it work out in the long term? Before you get started, there are some things you should know.

With millions of people using this app on a monthly basis, you’re ready to get your piece of the pie. Before you get started, continue reading this article to learn some important things you need to know beforehand.

1. Setting Your Own Schedule Can Be Complicated

While having a flexible job sounds like all the fun in the world, that isn’t always the case.

When you work, where you go, and who you transport has a lot to do with how much money you make. When you make the most money, you need to do your research.

A lot of people try to chase surge pricing, but unless there is a sporting event letting out or another reason that explains the surge pricing, you should steer clear since it will usually be a bust situation.

2. You Might Not Make As Much As Uber Advertises

You might have seen the ads that say you can make $40/hr driving for Uber, but most people don’t make anywhere near that.

How much you make per hour is very subjective and includes factors like where you drive and when you’re driving.

You should also keep in mind that you have expenses that you have to cover that eat into how much money you make as well.

3. $1 Million Has You Covered

If you’re worried that you’re not going to have enough insurance to drive an Uber, the good news is that you’re covered by $1 million in liability insurance in case there is an accident.

There are some people that will hire an Uber accident attorney if things go wrong, so be mindful of how you drive. If you were the one hurt in the accident and were not at fault, you may be able to get compensation.

4. To Stay Active You Need a 4.6 Rating

Look out for grumpy passengers because getting anywhere below a 4.6 rating is going to mean that you’re no longer featured on the app.

While you’re given a little room to wiggle in the first month or two, if you don’t get it together after that — it’s the boot!

5. Uber Will Provide You With an Eligible Vehicle If Necessary

If you don’t have a vehicle that is eligible to drive for Uber, you can use programs like the Uber Xchange program and pay to use a car that will qualify. Keep in mind, you’ll also have to pay for the rideshare insurance.

Should I Drive for Uber? Now You Know!

Now you have more information and can make an informed decision when asking “Should I drive for Uber?”

