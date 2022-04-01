How Can Working With a Truck Broker Benefit You?



Do you run an eCommerce business and are losing out on sales because of the high shipping fees and other related issues? If so, you should consider working with a truck broker. This is an organization that will assign a truck or fleet of trucks to help deliver your goods. This service helps you provide more efficient shipping and delivery options to your customers. You’ll also save money and increase your revenue in the long run. Here’s what you need to know about a truck broker: How a Truck Broker Works When you sign up with a truck broker for your business you are entering a contract as you would with any other vendor. They’ll set up a consultation session with you first. In this session, you’ll provide them with the average number of orders you receive per week. You’ll let them know how fast you’d like orders to get shipped and delivered. They’ll provide a quote based on your expectations. You can then use their services each week for your eCommerce business! The Fleet of Trucks One thing that you should know when working with a truck broker is that they seldom own any trucks! In most cases, a truck broker will work with a company that owns a fleet of trucks. They’ll request the company to allocate trucks each week to make your deliveries. They work as the intermediary between your business and the trucks. They’ll also be on the lookout for different trucking companies. If another trucking company provides a better service, they’ll switch to using said company. What to Expect So what should you expect if you work with a truck broker? As mentioned in the previous section, they’ll continuously vet different trucking companies. They’ll ensure that their customers never have to deal with a mediocre trucking company. When your customers place an order, you send the shipping information to the truck broker. The truck broker then works with the trucking companies to handle the logistics for the delivery. You can choose to pay a fixed salary to a truck broker each week or month. Or you can use the truck broker on a ‘per-use’ basis and they’ll send you an invoice for every order. Before you use a truck broker you want to assess their quality. You can judge a great truck broker based on their customer service. You’ll also want to ask them for case studies to see how they’ve assisted other clients. Hire a Truck Broker Now that you know the benefits of a truck broker you can hire one for your eCommerce business. They’ll help you find a fleet of trucks that can help your business deliver your goods as fast as possible. They’ll handle the negotiations with trucking companies and vet the best ones. With a truck broker, you’ll work with them as a vendor whom you’ll pay on a per-use basis. On occasion, you can treat them as an employee and pay them a regular salary. You can learn more about how to work with a truck broker on our blog.



