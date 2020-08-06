6 Important Things to Think About Before Buying a Conex Box

Are you thinking about buying a Conex box for shipping and/or storage purposes?

Conex boxes were first invented way back in the 1950s when they were used by the U.S. military during the Korean War. But since then, they have evolved into some of the most reliable shipping and storage containers around.

Constructed out of high-grade steel, Conex boxes are pretty much as durable as it gets. They also come in a wide range of sizes, which has made them an ideal fit for a bunch of different industries. You’ll find Conex boxes on farms, outside of medical facilities, and even around many schools.

Could you benefit from buying Conex boxes for your business? Before you purchase a Conex container, there are some things you should consider. Here are six things you should think about prior to buying a Conex box.

1. How Big Do You Want Your Conex Box to Be?

One of the first things you’re going to notice when you start shopping around for a Conex box is that they come in all different sizes. You can buy a Conex box that is anywhere from 20 feet to 40 feet long in most cases.

With this in mind, you’re going to want to spend some time thinking about exactly what you’re going to put into your Conex box. You want to be sure that you buy a Conex box that’s big enough to fit everything that you want to put into it.

You’re also obviously going to want to be sure that your Conex box will fit into the spot where you want to put it. There are some Conex boxes that are taller than others, which will prove to be great options for those who want to store a lot of stuff inside theirs without taking up too much ground space.

2. How Much Do You Want Your Conex Box to Weigh?

One of the other things you’re going to notice when you’re in the market for a Conex box is that it’s going to weigh a lot. A standard 20-foot Conex box will often weigh right around 5,000 pounds without anything in it. Larger 40-foot Conex boxes, meanwhile, can be upwards of 8,000 pounds empty.

There might be times when you’re going to want to move your Conex box around to put it into a better position or to ship it from one place to another. You should make sure you’re going to be able to do this easily based on how heavy Conex boxes can be.

3. How Long Do You Need Your Conex Box to Last?

Do you only plan on using a Conex box for a few years at most? Or are you thinking that you might want to use a Conex box for as long as you possibly can?

Generally speaking, Conex boxes are built to last for right around 10 to 12 years. There are some instances in which you might be able to get 15 or even 20 years out of one, but those times are few and far between.

This is something that you should know prior to picking out a Conex box. If you only need one for a short period of time, buying a used one might be a better option than buying a new one. But if you want a Conex box that’s going to stand the test of time, going with a new one will be the best fit for you.

4. How Much Can You Afford to Spend on Your Conex Box?

Conex boxes are a whole lot more affordable than you might think. They will usually cost right around a few thousand dollars, regardless of which size you decide to buy.

But as you’ll see when you’re shopping around for one, the actual price that you’ll pay depends on everything from the size of your box to the customizations that you want to do to it. You should make it a point to look around for the lowest Conex box prices you can find.

If you have a really tight budget, renting a Conex box rather than buying one outright might be a good option for you. You can weigh the pros and cons of renting a Conex box versus buying one on https://conexboxes.com/.

5. How Much Work Will You Need to Do to Prepare for Your Conex Box?

Prior to having a Conex box delivered to you, there are probably going to be some preparations that you’ll need to make to accommodate it. While you don’t necessarily need to create a foundation for it, it’s often a good idea to put down a concrete slab for it to sit on.

This slab will keep it level and stop it from sinking down into the ground. It’ll also prevent moisture from coming into direct contact with your Conex box.

6. How Are You Going to Customize Your Conex Box?

There are a million and one different ways that you can customize a Conex box when you place an order for one. Outside of choosing the size that you want, you can also select a Conex box with a custom paint job on it.

Additionally, you can have doors and/or windows put into it to make it more accessible. You can stick flooring, insulation, and more into your Conex box as well to make it unique and to ensure that it fits your specific needs.

Purchase a Conex Box the Next Time You Need a Strong Container

There are other types of shipping and storage containers that you can purchase when you’re in need of one. But you can’t go wrong with a Conex box.

Whether you choose to use it as a Conex shipping container or a Conex storage unit, you’ll get a lot of life out of it and enjoy the benefits that it provides. Just be sure that you make the right considerations before pulling the trigger on buying one.

