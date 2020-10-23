3 Tips for Finding the Cheapest International Shipping

Product shipping is one of the most important attributes that a business needs to focus on in order to be successful. After all, you can’t expect your company to reach the levels you intend with high prices or unreliable service.

This is especially true when it comes to international shipping, as it can be difficult to find affordable options. But, it’s easier than you may think.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about how to find the cheapest international shipping.

1. Freight Shipping

For those who are unfamiliar with the storm, freight transportation is one of the most cost-effective shipping options.

Although the term originally referred to transporting goods by sea, it now includes land-based transportation and air-based transportation.

This method is often chosen by entrepreneurs who need to transport a large volume of goods from another country. Clothing brands, for example, might need to order a large quantity of clothing from China.

With conventional shipping, this could easily cost hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.

You can visit this resource to learn more about ocean freight and shipping.

2. Flat Rate Services

Depending on the size of the package that you need to ship, it may be worth exploring flat-rate services.

As you may expect, this isn’t a cost-efficient option for smaller items. In some cases, you’ll be spending far more money than you should if the packages you’re shipping don’t weigh enough to make up for the cost.

For larger items, though, flat rate shipping is one of the most affordable options that you can take advantage of. So, keep this in mind if your business imports particularly heavy goods, such as equipment or machinery.

3. Hybrid Services

Not many people are aware of this option, and even fewer know about the benefits that it can provide.

Put simply, hybrid services involves having one courier pick up a parcel while another courier finishes the delivery. So, a typical scenario you might see with international shipping could involve DHL bringing the items to the United States while USPS delivers the package to your door or mailbox.

An important factor to consider is how long the initial courier will take to deliver the package to the United States. Some are more efficient than others, and it’s highly recommended that you research extensively before choosing one.

Otherwise, you run the risk of being unable to meet the deadlines you may have.

Finding the Cheapest International Shipping Can Seem Difficult

But it doesn’t have to be.

With the above information about the cheapest international shipping in mind, you’ll be well on your way toward finding the service that’s best for you and your business.

Want to learn more tips that can help you out in the future?