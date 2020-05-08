What Is a Toll Free Number and Why Your Business Needs One

When it comes to making a purchase, 64 percent of consumers say that customer experience is more essential than price.

A major part of great customer experience is efficient communication. That’s why top companies go out of their way to make it easy for clients to reach them. One way they do so is by having getting toll free numbers.

But what is a toll free number? How can you get one? More importantly, why should you invest in one?

These are some of the issues we discuss in this comprehensive guide. Keep reading to learn more.

What Is a Toll Free Number?

A toll free number refers to a telephone number that customers can call with no charge to them. Toll free numbers usually have distinct three-digit area codes including 800, 833, 844, 855, 866, 877, and 888.

800 numbers for business are especially popular when it comes to customer-service calls. Thanks to toll free service, clients and potential clients can conveniently contact a company without worrying about charges. The service also enables customers to send messages, as long as the toll free number for business is text-enabled.

Who Should Get a Toll Free Number?

The simple answer is that any business with a national customer base or that operates an eCommerce website can benefit from a toll free number. Small businesses with a relatively local customer base, however, may find that the toll free number cost isn’t justified.

If you have a business website, then you may consider providing live chat on it to reduce calls to your toll-free line.

How to Get a Toll-Free Number

Getting an 1800 number starts with choosing a reputable toll free service provider. Currently, there are many such companies around the country, so finding one shouldn’t be a big challenge.

As we pointed out earlier, you’ll need to pay certain fees for having a toll-free number. Before getting such a number, you must thus be able to pay those fees.

What are the Benefits of Having a Toll Free Number?

Regardless of the size of your business, a toll free number can be of great benefit. Below are seven clear advantages of a toll free number:

It Improves Customer Satisfaction

If you’ve ever tried to contact a company only to find that you couldn’t find their contact information, then you know what a sour taste that can leave in your mouth. One of the biggest ways you can improve customer satisfaction is by being available to take calls whenever your existing and potential customers call you.

With a toll free number, customers can easily reach you for any queries they have. They can call you at any time without worrying that it will cost them money. If customers can reach you without any hassles, they’ll be more likely to do more business with you.

Toll Free Numbers Are Easy to Remember

Customers can remember a toll free number much more easily than an ordinary number, especially when it comes to a vanity number. Customers are thus more likely to contact you as they won’t struggle to remember your phone number. In the end, your toll free number generates you more sales.

Toll Free Numbers Boost Credibility

You do not have to be a big corporation to benefit from a toll free number. These numbers are especially advantageous for businesses that are starting as they can significantly enhance a company’s image. As long as clients can easily reach you, it doesn’t matter if you operate out of your garage.

They Enhance Portability

According to FCC regulations, a toll free number must be portable, meaning you can retain your original number for as long as you want.

A toll free number makes it possible for you to operate from any location. Even if you’re relocating your business, your clients won’t need to know. They can still reach you wherever you are as long as you forward calls to another number or your cell phone.

And since a toll free number becomes yours the moment you purchase it, you can always take it with you even if you change providers.

A Toll Free Number Is a Powerful Marketing Tool

Like a vanity number, a toll free number can help you track your marketing efforts much better. Every time a potential customer calls you, it’s easy to know where the call came from.

You can also create extensions for particular marketing campaigns using your toll free numbers. One extension, for instance, could be for print, while another if for your company website.

Toll Free Numbers Offer More Flexibility

It’s possible for a business to forward calls from toll free numbers to other numbers, such as landlines and IP phones.

Toll Free Numbers Are Affordable

Over the years, more telephony players have entered the market, pushing down the cost of toll free numbers. Currently, you can purchase a toll free quite affordably. Once you’ve gotten a toll free number, expect charges of less than 0.02 per minute.

How to Choose a Toll-Free Number for Your Business

How do you decide which toll free number is ideal for your business? Well, the first thing you need to do is check what features are available. Generally, you want a number that’s as easy to remember as possible.

As mentioned earlier, your toll free number is first and foremost a marketing tool. Go for a number that can be used in the name of your business, commercials, and so on.

There are websites and companies that offer to lease or rent toll free numbers. Beware of such providers. A toll free number should be yours upon paying for it.

A Toll Free Number Can Benefit Your Business

We hope that we have sufficiently answered your question: What is a toll free number? As you have seen, there are many practical benefits that a toll free number can give your business. Not only does such a number make it easy for your customer service team to solve your clients’ complex problem, but it also gives you more credibility.

