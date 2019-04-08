5 Incredible Advantages Of A Call Answering Service For Your Business

Success in business is about more than just revenue. But if you have your eyes set on financial security, your customer service game needs to be on point.

A recent survey reported that 86% of consumers are willing to pay more for a better customer service experience. It’s also projected that in coming years, customer service will trump price and branding as the most important factor to consumers.

So, what exactly does this mean for your business? It means crafting a quality experience outside of just offering a great product at a reasonable price.

And that customer journey begins with a crucial first impression. A call answering service ensures positive customer interactions from the get-go. And as we know, first impressions are everything.

But that’s not the only reason your company needs a call answering service. Keep reading to discover five more advantages of this easy-to-implement strategy.

1. Never Miss a Lead

Lead generation is one of the most basic principles in the business world. Client leads that convert to paying customers is what business is all about.

Whether you’re just starting out or have been in business for years, you still need to build your customer base. And the last thing you want is to lose a sale over something as trivial as a missed phone call.

But, let’s face it. As a business owner, you’re busy! You can’t always be on hand to answer the phone and attend to every single customer question.

Unfortunately, if you want to build customer relationships, you need to be available. And if you can’t be, someone else should be. Introducing: the call answering service.

Depending on the type of business you run, call answering services can answer calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Receptionists answer basic questions and deliver important messages to you directly. Then, you can address them personally when you have the time.

2. Build Customer Trust

Building customer trust can make or break your business. With so many scams and unreliable companies flooding the business world, consumers are hesitant to fork over their cash to just anyone.

Trust begins with being available and reliable. When people are scanning your website, is there contact information readily available? A phone number and mailing or email address?

If customers don’t see these things, it sends up a red flag. Doubt creeps in and the consumer wonders if your business is legitimate.

In a competitive market, you can’t afford to have customers doubting your sincerity. Hearing a person on the other end of the phone helps customers take a collective sigh of relief.

When customers trust you, they’re more apt to trust your product and service. A call answering service helps you lay the groundwork for healthy customer relationships.

If everything goes right, these customers will recommend a friend and your business will steadily grow.

3. Utilize Your Time Better

In business, time is money. And as a business owner, your time is valuable.

That’s not to say that you’re “above” answering the phone or interacting with customers. But it does mean that you can’t focus on other tasks if you’re strapped to the phone.

Some issues require your immediate attention. Important business meetings, conferences, and creating a marketing plan are just a few of the things that business owners must do.

Hiring a call answering service allows you the freedom to focus on these things. It also frees up your mind, which leads to increased productivity.

You’re not worried about whether or not calling customers are being taken care of. You can rest easy knowing the call answering service is handling that job for you.

4. Cost Effective

Cutting costs and overhead is the main focus of many entrepreneurs. Bringing in more revenue than you spend is the basic principle of business (and budgeting in general).

A call answering service can actually save you money in the long run. Hiring full-time employees to man the phones can get quite costly.

And it’s not their hourly rate you need to worry about. Training costs, benefits, and overtime hours are additional expenses to consider. And don’t forget about the weekend and holiday hours.

When you save money on an answering service, you can spend that money elsewhere. Do you need a new marketing director or sales rep? Use your saved funds on vital additions to your team.

You can visit websites like this one https://selectansweringservice.com/ to receive a quote based on your company’s specific needs.

5. Personalized Customer Service

Your business is unique and the customer service experience you offer should be too. Most call answering services allow you to personalize the customer service experience.

Customers don’t need to know (and likely don’t care) exactly who’s answering the phone. All they care about is receiving the best service possible.

They want someone who is knowledgable, polite, and skilled at addressing their questions and concerns.

When you hire a call answering service, you outline the type of service and information the call center offers. You can choose how calls are answered and where specific questions are directed.

Call center staff are briefed on the basics of your business. Some information you’ll want to provide includes:

Your company’s mission statement and values

Details about your product and service

Hours and locations

Pricing

Most call answering services offer highly trained staff whose main objective is providing stellar customer service. This means they’re not distracted by other things like an in-house employee might be.

Call agents have one job and one job only — and they do it well.

Hiring a Call Answering Service Is an Investment

Business owners are constantly juggling appointments, finances, and duties. Why not simplify things with a call answering service?

When you know your customers are being well taken care of, you can focus on other important tasks.

Looking to collaborate with other small business owners like yourself? Check out our forum where you can share ideas, advice, and tips for continued success.