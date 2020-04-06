Out With the Bland: 3 Keys to a Sales Brochure That Actually Sells Your Brand

These days, digital marketing is pretty much everywhere. This is perfectly natural — and it makes print mediums that much more effective.

Of course, we’re talking about brochures. If you’re planning on making a push to drum up business, a sales brochure can be a great choice. Still, creating and mailing them can be a serious expense, so you’ll want to get it right from the get-go.

Not sure how to make a good brochure? Here are 3 tips to get you started!

1. Create an Enticing Cover

A sales brochure must make a good first impression. A brochure can be chock-full of great content, but it won’t matter if the reader doesn’t want to pick it up.

To motivate your readers to look inside, you need an enticing front cover. Avoid the common mistake of presenting your services in technical jargon. Focus on benefits or thought-provoking insights to get the prospects interested.

Resist the temptation of putting your company logo or an image of your business on the front. Instead, use something that represents your services. Add a small caption promoting an exclusive discount or advance notice on sales.

Once you have a front cover you’re happy with, start looking into the brochure’s design. You want your brochure to tell a story and connect with your audience. Here are some brochure ideas to get you on the right track.

2. Keep It Organized

Does your brochure contain eight or more pages? If so, you’ll want to make sure that your readers aren’t overwhelmed by the amount of information.

First, create a list of contents and separate it from the rest of the text. Use bold fonts, large letters, and stick to your main selling points. Avoid generic words such as “Introduction” or “Model Number XYZ” and keep this page simple.

For your actual content, you’ll want to rely on headings and bulleted lists. These are great for breaking up large blocks of text and helping readers follow along. Add an image whenever it’s relevant to the text and the product.

3. Understand Your Reader

Struggling to think of what to put in a brochure? In most cases, it helps to write it from a reader’s point of view.

For example, let’s assume you’re running a wellness center offering anti-aging treatments. Your main goal is to get your readers to schedule an appointment. Before they start considering it, you’ll need to answer any questions they may have.

Try to imagine your reader’s train of thought and answer their questions in a logical sequence. Write down any questions they may have and create a list of benefits of your products or services. Use these lists to write a customer-focused copy.

More on Creating an Effective Sales Brochure

One final tip: make your brochure as personal as you can. Many experienced speakers like to improve their focus by zeroing in on a single face in the crowd. By writing in a similar style, you’re more likely to increase response.

Looking for more advice on how to write a brochure? Want to make sure that your sales brochure contains all the information it should? Check out our other marketing-based articles!