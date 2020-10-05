How to Make a Good First Impression With a New Client

Landing a meeting with a new or potential client can be very exciting. It can also feel intimidating to meet someone and sell them on your product or services.

Depending on the way you present yourself, and the first impression you give, your potential client can either decide to work with you or walk away altogether. If you appear to be too desperate, the client will feel uncomfortable, but if you appear too cold and aloof, the client will not feel connected enough to hire you.

There is a fine line you have to walk to give the right impression while engaging with your client.

Fortunately, there are a few tips you can follow to make sure your meeting is successful. If you are meeting with a potential client and are not sure how to make the best impression, these tips will help.

Do Your Research

If you want to make a good first impression, make sure to do your research. You should know what your client likes, dislikes, and what they need the most from your company. This will show you care about the client’s needs and are professional enough to be prepared.

Arrive Early

When meeting with a new client, it’s essential to arrive early. You never want to have a new or potential client waiting for you, even if you are on time. Make it a point to arrive early and get everything set up so the client experiences no inconvenience.

Dress to Impress

In the first 10th of a second, your clothes give an impression of you, your professionalism, credibility, and more. For this reason, it’s essential to dress to impress for your client meeting. Your clothes should be professional but also fit the environment and occasion.

Make Eye Contact

If you are a networking pro, you know eye contact is important. Too little eye contact and you seem untrustworthy, while too much eye contact can make your client uncomfortable. Make sure to strike the right balance of eye contact when meeting with your client.

Wow With Innovation

Using an innovative icebreaker like Cards In Motion is a great way to show your creativity and wow your client. This leaves them with the impression that you and your company are forward-thinking and will provide a level of service that is unmatched. Find a signature way to make a big impact and impress your client.

Follow-Up

While you want to make a great impression when you meet with the client, what you do after is just as important. Make sure to follow-up with your client after your meeting. Send a thank you card, a small gift, or a thoughtful email.

This Is How to Make a Good First Impression on a Client

Use these tips to make a great first impression when you are meeting with a new or potential client.

Before the meeting, make sure to do your research on the client. Arrive early, dress to impress, and use the right amount of eye contact. Use innovation to wow your client, be authentic, and always follow-up after the meeting.

Follow these tips to have a successful meeting with your new client.

Don’t forget to browse our site for more tips on building a successful business.