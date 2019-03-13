5 Tips For Setting Achievable Sales Goals For Your Team

Looking to improve your sales performance? If your team is struggling to meet their sales goals, perhaps you need to reevaluate your sales strategy. In this article, we’ll see how to set monthly goals that are easier to achieve while boosting your team’s overall sales performance.

1. Define Your Business Strategy

Before you even start setting goals, you need to have a solid business strategy for your sales team. To do that, you will need to examine available business data and plan out the future of your company.

As markets change, it pays to keep up with business news in your industry. See which products are bringing the most sales to the top companies in your field, and see if you can capture the trend with your own team as well.

2. Evaluate Your Human Resources

With a business strategy, you then need to see what you can do with your human resources. If your sales goals are too ambitious, they might hurt morale. On the other hand, reserved sales goals will lower your potential sales.

When evaluating your team, you will need to identify key talent that can act as sales enablement experts. You can leverage emerging technology to empower your sales enablement experts boost your total sales performance.

You might also identify holes in your HR since you might need to hire new talent for your sales team.

3. Set Smart Sales Goals

Now it is time for the actual goals. Your sales goals should follow the SMART methodology. SMART stands for:

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Realistic

Time-based

Using these five qualities, you can define clear and specific goals for your sales team. You want your goals to be achievable so your team remain motivated to hit them.

4. Plan for the Unexpected and Plan for Failure

They say that no plan survives contact with reality. That is why you should take steps to account for unexpected issues that might arise with your sales goals. For example, market disruptions, team problems, and even failure might hinder your plans.

Do not let these setbacks stop you. Just make sure your sales goals and your team are flexible enough to adjust.

5. Focus on Continuous Improvement

Finally, what works today might not work tomorrow. Any company that does not evolve is bound to fail in the long term. The key here is continuous improvement on all levels.

As your sales team grows, keep improving your approach and refine your business strategy. Don’t let financial gain be your main focus, or you might find yourself unable to pursue your goals.

