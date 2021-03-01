Workplace Safety: This Is How to Keep Your Employees Safe



In 2019, there were more than 800,000 nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the workplace that caused US workers to miss at least one day of work. Not only is poor workplace safety putting your employees at risk, but it’s also putting your business at risk too. When employees are unable to work due to an injury or accident, your business is sure to take a hit. If you’re looking to improve your workplace safety protocols, then we’re here to help. Read on as we look at how to keep your employees safe. Train, Train, Train You could have the best safety protocols in the world, but if your employees don’t know about them, then they’re essentially useless. Comprehensive training is vital. Your employees must know what they should do in order to avoid workplace accidents, as well as what to do if an accident does occur. Make safety training part of your onboarding, but don’t forget to build in reminder sessions too. Use Proper Labeling and Signage Signage and labeling are vital for keeping employees safe. If you use hazardous chemicals, then your employees should know where to find the datasheets for those chemicals so that they know what to do in case of an accident. An excellent solution is to use online safety data sheets which employees can access no matter where they are. Keep Tidy There are plenty of ways to reduce the risk of accidents in your workplace. One of the simplest is to keep your workplace free from clutter. The more mess you have around your workplace, the higher the chances of there being an unnecessary accident. Factor in regular inspections to look for risk factors such as cables that have become trip hazards, or areas where there are likely to be spills. Listen to Your Employees The people who know the most about the ins and outs of the daily running of your business are your employees. That’s why you should include them in the process; your employees may have some valuable insights into how to improve safety. It will also make them feel more valued, too. Offer Rewards Finally, adhering to workplace safety standards is not always the easiest path. Consider offering rewards for those that follow the procedures, so that there is an additional incentive for your employees. That way it is far more likely that the rules will be followed. Workplace Safety Should Be Taken Seriously Keeping your employees safe is your number one responsibility. Workplace safety is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly; a little effort can make a big difference. By following the tips above you should find that the safety of your workplace improves, but there is always more that you can do. Don’t rest on your laurels, and be sure to reevaluate your workplace safety protocols on a regular basis. If you’re looking for more useful content, be sure to check out the rest of the site.



