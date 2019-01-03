Workplace Injury Prevention: How to Protect Your Business From Disaster

As a business owner, the last thing you want is for an employee to get hurt in the workplace. Workplace accidents can have big consequences for your business. They can cause low productivity and morale, and cost you big in medical bills.

The best way to avoid this issue is to have workplace injury prevention measures in place. Not sure what measures you should put in place to protect your employees (and business)? In this article, we’re sharing expert tips on how to make your workplace safe, so you can reduce the risk of employee injury.

Workplace Injury Prevention: How to Protect a Business From Disaster

When it comes to workplace safety, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Here are some standard safety tips to prevent workplace injuries and make a more productive workplace.

Inspect Your Workplace Regularly

Did you know the majority of workplace accidents are “slip and fall” situations? Common issues like oily or wet surfaces, spills, and loose or unstable flooring can cause serious accidents, and cost your company big. That’s why you need to inspect your workspace regularly and try to prevent these issues as much as possible.

Walk through your workspace on a regular basis and inspect for things like cracking floors or uneven walkways. If your workspace tends to have slippery surfaces, install mats or abrasive strips to help mitigate that. Take inventory of any basic improvements you can implement to reduce the risk of these kinds of injuries.

Have a Safety & Wellness Plan in Place

The key to a safe and productive workplace is having proper accident prevention and wellness plan. These programs should properly onboard employees and teach them how to act should any workplace injury occur.

You should also learn about personal injury law and things like presettlement funding. This will better prepare you for any potential safety situations.

Make Sure Employees Know Your Safety Protocols

Sometimes workplace injuries occur because employees aren’t following safety procedures. That’s why you have to stress the importance of safety amongst employees and management staff. Give everyone the proper safety training they need to do their job safely.

Identify Your Business’s Unique Safety Issues

All businesses are different, which means the safety issues they face can wildly differ. Identify the specific safety vulnerabilities and hidden dangers of your workplace. Keep track of common accidents that occur, as well as obvious risks, and develop strategies to address them.

Worried employees won’t listen or pay enough attention to the rules? Then reprimand them when they don’t follow proper safety procedures, and reward those who abide by safety standards or set them. By making safety an essential part of their job, employees will be more likely to adhere to them.

Have the Proper Resources

As a business owner, keeping your employees safe requires providing them with the right safety equipment. If you work in an industry like construction, make sure your employees have the equipment needed to do their job safely. Also, train them so they know how to properly use the equipment.

You also have to make sure you’re properly staffed. Overworked employees are more likely to injure themselves because of exhaustion.

Final Thoughts on Workplace Injury Prevention

There’s always a risk of workplace injury, but you can greatly reduce it with the proper workplace injury prevention procedures. By following these easy tips, you can make your workplace safer and more productive for everyone.

Did you find this article helpful? Need more small business advance? Check out our blog for more business tips and insights!