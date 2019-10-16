Workplace Injuries: Can I Get a Second Opinion from a Workers Comp Doctor?

If you’ve been hurt at work and your company’s doctor doesn’t seem to be looking at your case in the way they should, you may need a workers’ comp doctor’s second opinion.

The doctor that is working for the insurance company may be trying to save them money. You want to make sure you’re getting the compensation you deserve. The good news is that you can go to get a second opinion.

Continue reading this article to learn more about getting a fair workers’ comp settlement.

Check Your State Law

Depending on the state you live in, the laws are going to be different on whether you can choose your own doctor. If you can choose your own doctor from the start, this makes things much easier.

When you live in a state that you can’t choose your own doctor for your workplace injury, you’re looking at more complications.

Initial Doctor Visit

Almost all states allow you to see any doctor you want for the initial visit. You may need to go to an emergency room to get the help you need depending on the injury.

Make sure you let the doctor you’re being treated by know that you were injured at work when you go to visit them. When you let the doctor know that you were injured on the job, they will be aware that you might have a workers’ compensation claim. When they have this information, they will know to record anything that might be relevant to the case.

For Ongoing Medical Treatment

Your state likely has laws about who can treat work injuries. You’ll likely find there are limitations to the type of treatments you can get and the type of medical professionals that are allowed to treat you.

If you want to seek treatment outside of traditional medical treatment such as chiropractic treatment, you will have to check the laws within the state. If these treatments are not covered by workers’ comp, you may need to pay for them yourself. Make sure to check what might happen if you go outside of your normal treatment before you get started.

Changing Doctors

If you don’t like the way your doctor is treating you or you think they are being unfair, you can change your doctor altogether. You’ll likely find there is a limit to the number of times you’re allowed to change your doctor.

Some states only allow you to change your doctor one time. Other states require you get your employer to sign off on your doctor change before you’re allowed to change.

Other states only allow you to go to doctors that are within your employer’s network of care.

Get a Workers’ Comp Doctor Second Opinion

Now that you know you can get a workers' comp doctor's second opinion, why stop learning there?