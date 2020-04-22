What You Need to Do After a Slip and Fall Accident

Almost 700 people died in slip and fall accidents within the span of a single year. These accidents are no joke! You could end up so badly injured that you have to miss work.

Meanwhile, you’re expected to cover your medical expenses and missed wages on your own.

If you were involved in a slip and fall incident, there are a few steps you should take right away. By following the right process, you can make your case for a slip and fall lawsuit. Otherwise, you’ll have to handle all the expenses without help.

Receive the compensation you deserve by following these five steps!

1. Review the Scene

The moment you fall, take a look around. What caused you to trip? Was there water on the floor or an exposed wire?

Could the owner have marked the area off to warn people about potential dangers?

Immediately after you fall, take the time to inspect the scene. Pinpoint the cause of your injury. Then, determined if anyone witnessed your slip and fall.

If they did, ask if they’re willing to act as an official. Take down their name and contact number. Your lawyer can contact them later to strengthen your case.

2. Take Photos

Before you leave the scene, make sure to take photos. Most slip and fall cases rely on tangible evidence. It’s easier to show a jury photos or video footage instead of trying to convince them of a story.

Take photos of what you believed caused the crash. You should also take photos of the surrounding area. That way, you have evidence to support your side of the story.

3. Make an Official Report

After all slip and fall accidents, it’s important to file an official report with the property owner.

Don’t embellish your story. Instead, let them know exactly what happened, including where you fell.

Filing an official complaint with the business will prove you’re serious about the slip and fall incident. Your complaint could also encourage the business owner to take action.

4. Speak With a Doctor

Falls lead to 8 million hospital visits each year. Whether or not you think you’re injured, it’s important to visit a doctor. Their full review can ensure your overall health and safety.

If you were injured, their official report of your injuries can support your slip and fall lawsuit.

During a lawsuit, the defense will try to write off your injuries. Having a doctor’s official statement will strengthen your claim.

5. Consult a Lawyer

Navigating the complexities of a slip and fall lawsuit can feel overwhelming. You might also need to deal with an insurance company, who will take anything you say out of context.

Instead, you should use this time to focus on healing.

Consider hiring professional slip and fall settlement experts. They can file your lawsuit to help maximize your compensation.

Don’t Trip Up After a Slip and Fall Accident

Make your case! By following these five steps, you can file your slip and fall lawsuit and receive the compensation you deserve.

