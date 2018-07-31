The Complete Guide on How to Choose a Generator for Your Business

If the power goes out at your business, you’re likely to lose a lot of revenue and productivity from your employees. That’s why a backup generator would be a good choice for any business. Read this to learn what you need to know about how to choose a generator for your business.

Running a business means making sure you have all your employees on the same page and the right resources available for them to succeed. This may mean anything from proper training and onboarding procedures to enough team members on hand for big projects and even plenty of snacks in the break room.

Every little thing counts to keep your company going, and sometimes, it’s the bigger, unexpected items you need. Such is the case with a backup generator for business purposes.

If you know your area is prone to heavy rainstorms or bad electric performance in general, you need a generator for your business. Here’s everything you need to know about how to choose a generator to help you make the right choice.

1. Understand the Different Kinds of Generators

First things first, understand that not all generators are made alike. The two main types of generators are portable generators and standby generators.

Portable generators are convenient for very small businesses, i.e. the ones you operate from your home or something like a strip mall. They provide you with just enough power to keep things going during an outage, but they won’t break the bank out of pocket or take up too much energy.

Standby generators, on the other hand, are an absolute must if you operate out of a big business building or an otherwise large area. This is a tool that can provide you with enough energy in case something goes wrong with your power.

Not to mention, standby generators start working the moment the power goes out. Instead of having to be on-site and set up a generator yourself (like you would with a portable model), you can count on a standby to keep your business going at all hours of the day, no matter where you are.

2. Choose a Fuel Source and Find the Right Voltage

The next thing to consider when shopping for a new business generator is the fuel source. A generator can operate on either gas, diesel, or solar power.

The choice between gas and diesel is an ongoing debate, so it’s best to consult a professional if you’d like to stick with what you know. If you’re interested in seeing how solar power can come in handy when you don’t have electricity, though, check out what the right Portable Solar Generator can do for you.

3. Recognize Your Business’s Needs

Last but not least, think of your business needs from all angles. Consider how many people you have in the building during business hours and the kind of resources you keep in there ’round the clock.

For example, businesses with fresh produce and perishable goods can’t afford to have their refrigerators down for too long. Tech companies with large servers, on the other hand, can’t let their equipment overheat, let alone go too long without being online.

How to Choose a Generator and Keep It Running

Once you’ve understood how to choose a generator for your business, you have to know how to maintain it. This is something you want to keep in good condition for as long as possible.

Otherwise, you risk spending more on new generators than you’ll actually get the returns for it.

