Ready for Anything: 7 Reasons Workplace Safety Training Is Important

Just how safe is your workplace?

If there has never been a safety incident or accident at your workplace, it’s easy to wrongly assume there’s no risk at all. And if there has been an accident, what steps have you taken to make the place safer?

There are a couple of steps you can take to improve workplace safety, but one of the most important is to invest in safety training.

It will cost you money, but you’ll reap the rewards. Keep reading to learn the importance of safety training in the workplace.

1. Prevent Injuries and Deaths

In 2017, 5,147 workers died on the job, with most deaths occurring in the construction industry. Falls, electrocutions, and being struck by an object are some of the most common causes of workplace deaths and injuries.

If you don’t invest in safety training, your workers will be more exposed to injuries that can not only end their careers but also their lives.

From a business standpoint, the consequences of losing an employee to a workplace accident can be far-reaching. You’ll have to hire a new worker to fill in the position – which costs times and money — and the company could face hefty compensation lawsuits.

2. Ensure Proper Tool and Machine Use

You don’t have to be in the construction and manufacturing industries to interact with potentially dangerous tools and machines. Even in a traditional office setting, photocopiers, laser printers, and other electronic devices do pose various safety hazards. For instance, some photocopiers emit toxic gases and harmful nanoparticles.

The question is: do your workers know how to properly operate and use the tools and machines in your workplace?

If your answer isn’t a resounding yes, you need to conduct job safety training. The workers will learn the various applications of the tools and machines, their operating procedures, as well as the best safety practices.

3. Increase Safety Protocol Awareness

Your organization certainly has a safety protocol template that fleshes out what everyone should do in case of a safety emergency, right?

A common mistake most employers/business owners make is issuing the template to employees and encouraging them to read it. Although you’d expect every employee will read it, not all will. And even if they do, this isn’t the best way to familiarize employees with your company’s safety protocols.

What you need to do is conduct safety training. Because most safety trainers typically employ a hands-on approach, this is the most effective way to ensure your employees have a good grasp of your safety protocols.

Plus, the safety trainers can help you to conduct a safety audit and recommend changes you can make to make the workplace safer. Here is more information about what an experienced trainer can do for your business.

4. Hazard Identification

Sometimes it’s not possible to eliminate a workplace hazard.

For example, if your business manufactures acids, it’s inevitable that there will always be dangerous chemicals in the workplace. You can’t do away with them because they are used in the manufacturing process. The only solution is to ensure your employees are well aware of the hazard.

This is another reason why continuous safety training should be part of your company’s overall workplace health and safety strategy. Every time there’s a new hazard, your workers will be able to identify it and take the necessary precautionary measures.

Also, as new products enter the market, workplace safety signs are constantly changing. You need to keep training your employees about the signs and their meanings.

5. Increase Employee Motivation

Did you know U.S. businesses lose about $1 trillion every year due to employee demotivation or disengagement?

As a business owner, this stat should get you thinking about your employees’ motivation levels. If they are low, there are steps you can take to correct the issues. For example, you could introduce a rewards program and increase their salaries.

However, one of the greatest boosters of employee motivation is a safe workplace. Noting demotivates an employee like working in an office full of health and safety hazards. As a result, their performances will tank, and your company will be staring at revenue declines.

Of course, a simple way to rectify this is to eliminate the hazards, but that might not necessarily make the employees feel safer. What will work the magic is taking them through safety training.

6. Safety Training Shapes Company Culture

Company culture is becoming an increasingly important element in the workplace. Considering that most job seekers consider brand reputation before applying for an open job, you must work to build a positive culture.

One factor you should prioritize? Workplace safety.

If your workers keep getting injured on the job or, God forbid, someone dies, word will quickly get out. Consequently, your company will develop a bad reputation. It will be known for its unsafe workplace.

Conducting regular job safety training is the best way to create a safe workplace. Your employees will be happier and more satisfied, which is crucial for building and maintaining a positive company culture.

7. Office Ergonomics

When you hear the words “workplace safety,” the first thing that hits your mind is pain and blood. Admit it!

Well, job safety isn’t just about preventing painful injuries and accidents. It’s also about designing workstations that prevent worker discomfort, physical stress, and fatigue.

Through safety training, your employees will learn how to practice proper workplace ergonomics, including sitting posture.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Safety Training

The importance of safety training cannot be overstated. Your employees will avoid injuries and they’ll happier and valued. Your business will also enjoy increased productivity and avoid costly compensation claims and lawsuits.

If you’ve been on the fence about job safety training, it’s time to jump over and start finding a safety trainer.

As you do that, keep reading our blog for more business advice.