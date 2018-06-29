Important Steps You Should Take After a Slip and Fall Accident

If you’re ever involved in a slip and fall accident, follow these steps to see if you’re eligible for any compensation,



Falling down and getting hurt is a stressful and painful experience. Through no fault of your own, you may be really injured. This is particularly difficult for those with limited mobility or those more mature in age.

If you do suffer a fall, whether it’s on an icy or uneven sidewalk, in a store, or any other public place, there are a few steps you should take.

What to do After a Slip and Fall Accident

Unfortunately, people do fall and get hurt. It can happen to anyone.

Get Medical Attention

Even if you don’t feel like you are hurt, you should get yourself checked out by a medical professional right away. Sometimes, injuries take a while before you notice them.

When you fall, you can suffer from mild shock as well as physical injuries. The injuries may not come to light until hours later.

Seeing your doctor means you will also have the visit and any resulting injuries on record. You might not need them, but they will be there if you do.

Report the Accident

It’s very important you report the accident to someone in authority over the facilities, whether it’s at a store, your friend’s house or on public property. It’s important to have the incident documented.

Get the manager or landlord to make a written report, make sure they sign and date it and make sure you get a copy of it before you leave the premises.

It’s a good idea to start your own notes, about the incident and all the steps you are taking. Include daily updates on your injuries and include pictures.

Get Statements

Try and get as much documentation as possible. If there were several people around, try to get them to give you a written statement as to what they saw. Get pictures of where it happened, specifically, if there was water or an icy patch, get photos of exactly where you fell.

Call A Lawyer

Even if you don’t plan on taking any action, it’s best to get sound, professional advice. Many, like Zanes Law Group, will give you a free consultation, so don’t hesitate to ask.

Don’t Talk Publically

Avoid posting about your incident on social media. You don’t who will see it and it can be turned around to be used against you. If you are going to court, do not mention anything about the pending case or anyone involved.

Don’t talk to strangers about it, especially if they seem curious about the incident. It may be someone from an insurance company trying to trick you. You are already injured, don’t invite more.

Get Back Up

Try to keep a positive attitude throughout. If you need additional medical treatment, keep documentation of it all. Take some time to allow yourself to heal properly so you don’t aggravate the injury.

If you are laid after your slip and fall accident, you may need extra help at home or getting around. Here are more tips for getting an extra bit of help while you recover.