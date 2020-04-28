How to Protect Company Data: The Only Guide You Need

No one is safe from a data breach. The average loss a company experienced in a data breach in 2019 is $8.19 million. Can your business survive that kind of loss? Probably not.

The best thing to do is to start protecting your company data now. That way, you have cybersecurity in place to protect your data. This guide will help you identify weak points in your system and put into place the best protection for your data.

Create a Secure Network

You should work with data security companies, such as Solid Power Inc. They can help create a secure network at your business location and in the cloud. You need to create a secure network within your office to ensure that your data can’t be breached by someone tapping into your office network.

You also need to protect any data that you make available on the cloud. Decide what type of data you’ll keep on the cloud. Place security measures around how employees access the data on the cloud, such as encryption.

Educate All Employees

Your employees are the biggest weak point and one that is unavoidable. The best thing you can do is educate them on the importance of security and prevent ignorance or negligence in their actions.

Create internal policies that everyone should follow. Provide training for employees on all levels where you outline expected behavior and company policies.

Give extra attention to higher-level employees. C-level executives and higher tend to have more access to data, so they’re targeted more frequently. You can prevent this by locking down their access to only necessary data.

You should also ensure that these executives are following the company policies and maintaining data security across all levels of the company.

Create Better Passwords

The longer a password is, the more secure it is. Have your employees change their passwords regularly. These two things will make it significantly harder for someone to hack into your system.

Employees should follow these guidelines when creating their passwords.

Does not contain part of their name or ID number

At least seven characters long.

Should contain at least two of the following categories: lower case letters, upper case letters, numbers, and symbols (!,$,%,&, and #)

Lock up Your Hardcopies

Data breaches are more common in the digital world, but that doesn’t mean they don’t happen in paper form too. Create a secure location to protect data on paper. This could be lockable file cabinets or an entire room that’s locked.

Protect Your Company Data

Now that you know how to protect data, you’re ready to start implementing security measures for your company data. Start by creating a secure network for both your hardwired and cloud networks.

Then educate your employees and put security policies in place, such as creating strong passwords. Then establish a secure location where paper forms of data can stay protected.

